Nita Ambani’s New Rolls-Royce Phantom EWB Is Customised In Pink; Costs Over Rs 12 Crore

Nita Ambani’s new Rolls-Royce Phantom EWB is finished in the shade of Rose Quartz with the interior finished in Orchid Velvet
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 10, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Nita Ambani has added a pink Rolls-Royce Phantom to the Jio Garage.
  • The special customised Phantom gets a rather bold colour choice, setting it apart with its regal look.
  • Power on the Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII EWB comes from the 6.75-litre V12 twin-turbocharged engine.

The Ambani garage is every petrolhead’s paradise and the garage continues to get new cars every few months. However, the latest addition has gotten everyone turning their heads for all the right reasons. Nita Ambani, a philanthropist and wife of Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and MD, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), has added a Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII Extended Wheelbase (EWB) to the family garage, reportedly priced at over Rs 12 crore. Nita Ambani’s example has been specially customised with a pink exterior colour, making it stand apart from the exotic crowd. 

 

undefined

Nita Ambani’s new Rolls-Royce Phantom EWB is finished in the Rose Quartz shade, giving the model its elegant look despite the rather bold colour choice. She has opted for a host of personalised touches on the luxury saloon including an interior finished in Orchid Velvet as well as customised lettering on the headrests that read ‘NMA’ or Nita Mukesh Ambani. Moreover, the personalised RR Phantom gets a gold-finished Spirit of Ecstacy, along with dinner plate wheels that scream “money” on all four angles. 

 

Also Read: Rolls-Royce Ghost Prism Unveiled; Limited To 120 Units

Power on the Rolls-Royce Phantom EWB comes from the 6.75-litre V12 twin-turbocharged engine tuned for 571 bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque, paired with an automatic transmission. The new-generation Rolls-Royce Phantom is based on the company's aluminium spaceframe platform and is 30 per cent more rigid than its predecessor. 

 

The cabin is specially crafted in luxury and comfort. The flagship Rolls gets a 6 mm two-layered glazing on every window surface with over 130 kg of sound insulation. There’s also a digital instrument console, an infotainment display and more. The star headliner continues to feature on the Phantom and is one of the highlights of the interior. 

 

Also Read: Rolls-Royce Unveils Bespoke Arcadia Droptail

Customisation is a big part of the Rolls-Royce purchase experience with each customer getting a bespoke model. The British automaker offers over 44,000 exterior colours, so be rest assured your preferred choice is on the list. 

 

Source: automobileardent/Instagram

# Rolls-Royce# Rolls Royce Phantom# Rolls-Royce Motor Cars# Nita Ambani Rolls Royce# Cars
