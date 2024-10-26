Login
Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 Debut On November 5

The Interceptor Bear 650 will be a scrambler-styled motorcycle based on the Interceptor 650.
Calendar-icon

By CarandBike Data

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 26, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Interceptor Bear 650 to get a scrambler-inspired design
  • Expected to get longer travel suspension and dual-purpose tyres
  • India launch expected at Motoverse 2024

Royal Enfield has announced that the upcoming Interceptor Bear 650 will make its global debut on November 5, 2024. The date reveal was part of a short teaser video of the motorcycle, pictures of which were recently leaked online. The teaser briefly shows the motorcycle being ridden on a dirt track before cutting away to the company logo and the unveil date.

 

Also read: Upcoming Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 Images Leaked; Launch In November
 

Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 leaked carandbike edited 7

The new Interceptor Bear 650 will share much with the standard Interceptor 650 though the leaked images do show some noticeable tweaks to the design. The Bear 650 gets shorter fenders, a redesigned seat, new side panels and a new shorter 2-into-1 exhaust. The motorcycle also look to do away with the Interceptor 650’s existing twin-pod gauge cluster with a larger singular unit similar to unit used by Royal Enfield’s new 450 range.
 

Also Read: Rally-Prepped Himalayan 450 Makes Debut At Rally de Cuencas In Spain

 

undefined

The leaked images also showed that the motorcycle ran on dual-purpose tyres.
 

Coming to the powertrain, the Bear 650 is set to use the same 648 cc air/oil-cooled parallel-twin engine as the rest of Royal Enfield’s 650 cc range. The unit is rated to produce 47 bhp and 52.3 Nm and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. We however expect the company to tweak the powertrain’s performance to better suit the model’s scrambler credentials.
 

Also read: Updated Royal Enfield Hunter 350, Interceptor 650 Spotted On Test 
 

Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 leaked carandbike edited 2

Moving to the suspension, the Interceptor Bear will retain a USD front fork and twin shocks at the rear though both are expected to feature longer suspension travel. The bike will also get wire-spoke wheels and disc brakes on both ends.
 

Also Read: Upcoming Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle Spied Undisguised
 

Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 leaked carandbike edited 6

Coming to pricing, expect Royal Enfield to position the Interceptor Bear 650 between the Continental GT 650 and the Shotgun 650 in the region of 3.4 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect an India launch to take place at the company’s Motoverse 2024 event.

 

The Bear 650 aside, Royal Enfield is working on several new or updated models that will be unveiled/launched in the coming months. The company is gearing to debut its first all-electric motorcycle at EICMA 2024 and is also preparing updates for models such as the Interceptor 650 and the Hunter 350

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

