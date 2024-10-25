Updated Royal Enfield Hunter 350, Interceptor 650 Spotted On Test

Royal Enfield is scheduled to launch a series of new bikes in the coming months. In addition to the new launches, the company is gearing up to launch updated derivatives of its existing models. Two from the lot – the Hunter 350 and the Interceptor 650 – have been spotted on test, along with the soon-to-be-unveiled Classic 650.

Updated RE Hunter 350 to feature LED headlight.

The Hunter 350 is one of RE’s best-selling motorcycles and has garnered much attention from buyers seeking an easy-to-ride motorcycle. To maintain this momentum, Royal Enfield plans to update the Hunter 350 with an LED headlight, replacing its current halogen unit. This setup appears to be the same unit as the other motorcycles in its stable.

Aside from this, the Hunter 350 will get a tweaked rear suspension setup, which is aimed at addressing the bike’s rather firm ride quality. However, the test version of the Hunter 350 closely resembles the current model, with no significant changes expected in its design. The motorcycle will continue with its 349cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine delivering 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed gearbox.

Coming to the test model of the Interceptor 650, the most noticeable update seen on the test model is the addition of twin front disc brakes, replacing the previous single-disc setup. Apart from this, the gas-charged units previously used are replaced with standard twin shock absorbers. The instrument cluster has also been changed, with the traditional twin analogue dials swapped for a single, compact pod, similar to the one used in the new Himalayan model.

Updated Interceptor 650 to get a new instrument cluster and twin front disc brakes.

Other visible updates to the Interceptor 650 include a round LED taillight and LED indicators, both of which are borrowed from other Royal Enfield models. The engine setup is expected to remain the same, with the 649cc parallel-twin motor producing 47 bhp and 52.3 Nm of torque.

Currently, the Interceptor 650 is priced between Rs 3.03 lakh and Rs 3.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai), while prices for the Hunter 350 range between Rs 1.50 lakh and Rs 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

Lastly, considering Royal Enfield’s approach to its colour palette, the brand may introduce new colour options for both motorcycles to give it a fresh appeal.

