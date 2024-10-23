Royal Enfield Himalayan Rally Spotted On Test

Royal Enfield’s development of a rally-prepped version of the new Himalayan is no longer a secret, and earlier sightings, including one with famed rider CS Santosh, have hinted at its progress. Although CS' images were with a bike that is likely to be used at the Dakar Rally 2026, but now, the production version of the Royal Enfield Himalayan Rally has been spotted undergoing road tests for the first time.

The test mule of the Royal Enfield Himalayan Rally features a rally kit, showcasing ‘Rally’ stickers on the rear panel, cross-spoked tubeless tyres, and a rally tail cowl. Additionally, one could also spot handguards, which are likely to be offered as standard fitment. More importantly, what was eye-catching was the new upswept rally-specific exhaust system, which is expected to differ from the current production exhaust, offering a throatier note.

The test bike was spotted sporting the familiar Hanle Black colour scheme from the Himalayan lineup. However, considering Royal Enfield’s approach to its colour palette, the brand may introduce new colour options specifically for the Rally model to give it fresh appeal.

In terms of suspension, the Himalayan Rally is likely to come equipped with a fully adjustable suspension setup, providing longer travel at both ends. It is expected to feature upside-down front forks and a rear monoshock. Stopping power will come from disc brakes on both ends with dual-channel ABS. This version is expected to be fitted with dual-purpose tyres to further complement the Rally badge it bears.

The rally variant will likely retain the 452cc liquid-cooled engine found in the new Himalayan, paired with a six-speed gearbox. However, Royal Enfield might fine-tune the engine to complete the Rally tag. The outgoing version of this engine produces 40 bhp and 40 Nm of peak torque.

As of now, Royal Enfield has not confirmed any official plans to launch the Himalayan Rally in India. If a launch does take place, it is expected to happen sometime next year.

