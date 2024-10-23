Login
Royal Enfield Himalayan Rally Spotted On Test

The test mule of the Royal Enfield Himalayan Rally gets Rally stickering on the side and a rally tail cowl.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 23, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New Himalayan-based Rally variant spied on test
  • Gets a distinctive upswept exhaust
  • Rides on cross-spoke tubeless wheels

Royal Enfield’s development of a rally-prepped version of the new Himalayan is no longer a secret, and earlier sightings, including one with famed rider CS Santosh, have hinted at its progress. Although CS' images were with a bike that is likely to be used at the Dakar Rally 2026, but now, the production version of the Royal Enfield Himalayan Rally has been spotted undergoing road tests for the first time.

 

Also Read: Rally-Prepped Himalayan 450 Makes Debut At Rally de Cuencas In Spain

 

Royal Enfield Himalayan Rally 1

The test mule of the Royal Enfield Himalayan Rally features a rally kit, showcasing ‘Rally’ stickers on the rear panel, cross-spoked tubeless tyres, and a rally tail cowl. Additionally, one could also spot handguards, which are likely to be offered as standard fitment. More importantly, what was eye-catching was the new upswept rally-specific exhaust system, which is expected to differ from the current production exhaust, offering a throatier note. 

 

The test bike was spotted sporting the familiar Hanle Black colour scheme from the Himalayan lineup. However, considering Royal Enfield’s approach to its colour palette, the brand may introduce new colour options specifically for the Rally model to give it fresh appeal. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 With Tubeless Spoke Wheels Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 2.96 Lakh

 

Royal Enfield Himalayan Rally 2

In terms of suspension, the Himalayan Rally is likely to come equipped with a fully adjustable suspension setup, providing longer travel at both ends. It is expected to feature upside-down front forks and a rear monoshock. Stopping power will come from disc brakes on both ends with dual-channel ABS. This version is expected to be fitted with dual-purpose tyres to further complement the Rally badge it bears. 

 

The rally variant will likely retain the 452cc liquid-cooled engine found in the new Himalayan, paired with a six-speed gearbox. However, Royal Enfield might fine-tune the engine to complete the Rally tag. The outgoing version of this engine produces 40 bhp and 40 Nm of peak torque.

 

As of now, Royal Enfield has not confirmed any official plans to launch the Himalayan Rally in India. If a launch does take place, it is expected to happen sometime next year. 

 

Image Source

 

Calendar-icon

Last Updated on October 23, 2024

# Royal Enfield# New Royal Enfield Himalayan Rally# New Himalayan Rally variant# Royal Enfield Himalayan# Himalayan Rally# Royal Enfield Bikes# Royal Enfield Bikes in India# Upcoming Royal Enfield Bikes# Bikes# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

