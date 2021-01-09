New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Sales Of Electrified Vehicles Tripled For Mercedes-Benz In 2020 Worldwide

The electrified car's share increased from 2 per cent in 2019 to 7.4 per cent last year. Sales of plug-in hybrids almost quadrupled to more than 1,15,000 units

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Mercedes-Benz India launched the EQC in the country last year expand View Photos
Mercedes-Benz India launched the EQC in the country last year

Mercedes-Benz is accelerating its journey towards CO2 neutrality. Significant progress was made in 2020, with a steep increase in electrified vehicle deliveries. More than 1,60,000 plug-in hybrids and all-electric vehicles were sold by Mercedes-Benz Cars worldwide which is a growth of more than 200 per cent, including about 87,000 units in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The electrified car's share increased from 2 per cent in 2019 to 7.4 per cent last year. Sales of plug-in hybrids almost quadrupled to more than 1,15,000 units. Approximately 20,000 EQC were handed over to customers worldwide.

lvmtque

Approximately 20,000 EQC were handed over to customers worldwide. 

The EQV achieved sales of about 1,700 vehicles. Deliveries of the all-electric smart models totalled approximately 27,000 units, a strong double-digit increase compared with the previous sales record in 2019 (18,400 units).

Ola Kallenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG said, "We will continue to push forward with our 'Electric first' strategy and the further expansion of our electric model initiative. Based on our current knowledge, we expect to meet the CO2 targets in Europe again in 2021,"

Newsbeep
pfg5qebg

The EQS will be launched soon by the company 

0 Comments

2021 will see more electrified vehicles coming to global markets. A total of four new Mercedes-EQ models will be presented: the EQA, EQB, EQE and EQS. The Mercedes-Benz plug-in hybrid family, currently consisting of more than 20 model variants, will be renewed with electrified derivatives of the C-Class and the S-Class. For 2021, Mercedes-Benz Cars expects to increase its share in the electric vehicle space to approximately 13 per cent.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Tesla Market Value Crosses $800 Billion For The First Time
Tesla Market Value Crosses $800 Billion For The First Time
Tata Safari 2021 Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
Tata Safari 2021 Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
Volkswagen AG Donates 10 million Euros For European Environmental Projects
Volkswagen AG Donates 10 million Euros For European Environmental Projects
BMW Group India Delivers 9,167 Vehicles In 2020, Registers 17% Drop In Sales Y-o-Y
BMW Group India Delivers 9,167 Vehicles In 2020, Registers 17% Drop In Sales Y-o-Y
Honda H'ness CB 350 Receives Price Hike By Up To Rs. 2,500
Honda H'ness CB 350 Receives Price Hike By Up To Rs. 2,500
Mercedes-Benz India Announces Price Hike On All Models From January 15
Mercedes-Benz India Announces Price Hike On All Models From January 15
Mahindra Increases Prices Of Vehicles By 1.9 Per Cent
Mahindra Increases Prices Of Vehicles By 1.9 Per Cent
Sales Of Electrified Vehicles Tripled For Mercedes-Benz In 2020 Worldwide
Sales Of Electrified Vehicles Tripled For Mercedes-Benz In 2020 Worldwide
Chip Shortage Forces Nissan, Ford, Toyota, FCA To Cut Vehicle Production
Chip Shortage Forces Nissan, Ford, Toyota, FCA To Cut Vehicle Production
Sense Photonics Reveals New LiDAR System With 200m Range For Autonomous Cars
Sense Photonics Reveals New LiDAR System With 200m Range For Autonomous Cars
GM's 2020 China Sales Drop For Third Year As Pandemic Hits Market
GM's 2020 China Sales Drop For Third Year As Pandemic Hits Market
MG Motor India Ramps Up Production Capacity To Meet Demand
MG Motor India Ramps Up Production Capacity To Meet Demand
Mercedes Increases Technical Partnership with Williams Racing For 2022
Mercedes Increases Technical Partnership with Williams Racing For 2022
Tata Safari 2021 Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
Tata Safari 2021 Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
Volkswagen AG Donates 10 million Euros For European Environmental Projects
Volkswagen AG Donates 10 million Euros For European Environmental Projects
Tesla Market Value Crosses $800 Billion For The First Time
Tesla Market Value Crosses $800 Billion For The First Time
Bullit Hero 250 Scrambler Unveiled
Bullit Hero 250 Scrambler Unveiled
BMW Group India Delivers 9,167 Vehicles In 2020, Registers 17% Drop In Sales Y-o-Y
BMW Group India Delivers 9,167 Vehicles In 2020, Registers 17% Drop In Sales Y-o-Y
Dakar Rally 2021: Hero's Rodrigues Finishes At P8, Harith Noah Climbs Up To 27th In Stage 6
Dakar Rally 2021: Hero's Rodrigues Finishes At P8, Harith Noah Climbs Up To 27th In Stage 6
Honda H'ness CB 350 Receives Price Hike By Up To Rs. 2,500
Honda H'ness CB 350 Receives Price Hike By Up To Rs. 2,500
Mercedes-Benz India Announces Price Hike On All Models From January 15
Mercedes-Benz India Announces Price Hike On All Models From January 15
QJ Motor V-Twin Could Be Made-in-China Harley-Davidson
QJ Motor V-Twin Could Be Made-in-China Harley-Davidson
MG Motor India Ramps Up Production Capacity To Meet Demand
MG Motor India Ramps Up Production Capacity To Meet Demand
Yamaha F155 Concept Unveiled In Vietnam
Yamaha F155 Concept Unveiled In Vietnam
Tata Safari 2021 Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
Tata Safari 2021 Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
Bullit Hero 250 Scrambler Unveiled
Bullit Hero 250 Scrambler Unveiled
2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.89 Lakh
2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.89 Lakh

New Car Models

MG Hector

SUV, 13.96 - 17.4 Kmpl
MG Hector
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 12.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 26,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Fortuner

SUV, 0 Kmpl
Toyota Fortuner
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 29.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 62,234 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Audi A4

Sedan, 17.84 Kmpl
Audi A4
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 42.34 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 87,891 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Ford EcoSport

SUV, 14.7 - 21.7 Kmpl
Ford EcoSport
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 16,586 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Ferrari Roma

Coupe, 0 Kmpl
Ferrari Roma
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.61 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 7,49,377 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.95 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,120 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai Venue

SUV, 17.5 - 23.7 Kmpl
Hyundai Venue
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,012 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra Scorpio

SUV, 15.37 Kmpl
Mahindra Scorpio
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 12.42 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 25,782 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib 300x600
x
MG Motor India Ramps Up Production Capacity To Meet Demand
MG Motor India Ramps Up Production Capacity To Meet Demand
Yamaha F155 Concept Unveiled In Vietnam
Yamaha F155 Concept Unveiled In Vietnam
Tata Safari 2021 Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
Tata Safari 2021 Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
Bullit Hero 250 Scrambler Unveiled
Bullit Hero 250 Scrambler Unveiled
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities