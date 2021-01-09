Sales Of Electrified Vehicles Tripled For Mercedes-Benz In 2020 Worldwide

Mercedes-Benz is accelerating its journey towards CO2 neutrality. Significant progress was made in 2020, with a steep increase in electrified vehicle deliveries. More than 1,60,000 plug-in hybrids and all-electric vehicles were sold by Mercedes-Benz Cars worldwide which is a growth of more than 200 per cent, including about 87,000 units in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The electrified car's share increased from 2 per cent in 2019 to 7.4 per cent last year. Sales of plug-in hybrids almost quadrupled to more than 1,15,000 units. Approximately 20,000 EQC were handed over to customers worldwide.

The EQV achieved sales of about 1,700 vehicles. Deliveries of the all-electric smart models totalled approximately 27,000 units, a strong double-digit increase compared with the previous sales record in 2019 (18,400 units).

Ola Kallenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG said, "We will continue to push forward with our 'Electric first' strategy and the further expansion of our electric model initiative. Based on our current knowledge, we expect to meet the CO2 targets in Europe again in 2021,"

The EQS will be launched soon by the company

2021 will see more electrified vehicles coming to global markets. A total of four new Mercedes-EQ models will be presented: the EQA, EQB, EQE and EQS. The Mercedes-Benz plug-in hybrid family, currently consisting of more than 20 model variants, will be renewed with electrified derivatives of the C-Class and the S-Class. For 2021, Mercedes-Benz Cars expects to increase its share in the electric vehicle space to approximately 13 per cent.

