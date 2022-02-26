Should I Buy a New Car or a Used Car?

We should keep many things in mind when we set out to look for a new ride—things such as depreciation, insurance, newness, and a lot more. Let's see the pros and cons of a new and used car.

Advantages of a New Car

A new car has certain cosmetic advantages, such as shiny paint and cutting-edge looks. On top of that, there is a brand new car smell that every owner loves. Undeniably, owning a new car is a status symbol. Let's look at some other advantages of buying a new car.

Roadside assistance is free.

Most of the new cars come with free roadside assistance. This saves you the cost of towing if your car breaks down on the highway.

Latest Features

It is undeniably true that the new car will always have the latest and most up-to-date features. The safety features and fuel efficiency will also be at their best.

Financing Options

If you have a good credit score, then you can get your car financed with very little to zero interest. This makes financing a new car an attractive option.

Disadvantages of a New Car

While owning a new car has many advantages, it also comes with its own set of disadvantages. Let's have a look.

Expensive

A new car is expensive to buy. If you opt for a loan, you will end up paying more interest on a new car than a used one.

Depreciation

A new car loses a great chunk of its value as soon as you buy it. Newer cars lose their value quickly during the initial years themselves.

Advantages of an Old Car

Low Price

A used car's depreciation has mostly happened once it hits the market. The used car's price would be far less than what a new vehicle of the same variant would cost.

Cheap Insurance

Insurance can cause a dent in your pocket, which you cannot do without. It is mandatory to have insurance on your vehicle, and insurance on a used vehicle costs less than it would on a new car.

Disadvantages of an Old Car

Higher Mileage

A used car will probably have higher mileage than a used car. This reduces its lifespan, and you might have to replace it soon with a new car.

Fewer Options

Buying a used vehicle has its challenges when you step out to find a vehicle with the specific features you need. While newer cars have an abundance of features, older cars might not.

Which one to buy?

It would be best to consider all the factors mentioned above before deciding which one to buy. It is more of a personal preference rather than something generic.

Factors such as mileage, features, repairs, maintenance, and the price could influence your buying decision.