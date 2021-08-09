Simple One Electric Scooter To Have Best-in-Class Boot Space

  • Home
The Simple One electric scooter, the first product from Bengaluru-based electric vehicle start-up, will come with a best-in-class boot space of 30 litres.
authorBy Carandbike Team
09-Aug-21 05:44 PM IST
Highlights
  • Simple One to have top speed of 100 kmph; 0 to 50 kmph in 3.6 seconds
  • Large boot space, connected features, and Simple Loop fast chargers
  • Simple Energy is a Bengaluru-based electric vehicle start-up

Simple Energy, the Bengaluru-based electric vehicle manufacturer, has announced that the company's first electric scooter, the Simple One, will have a boot space of 30 litres. It will be the largest boot space in the premium scooter segment, providing ample amount of space to the customer. Simple Energy has also announced its fast chargers, called the Simple Loop. The Simple Loop fast chargers will be deployed pan-India, and the company will be deploying more than 300 charging stations in the coming months, a statement from the company said.

Also Read: Simple One Electric Scooter Pre-Orders To Begin From August 15, 2021

The Simple Energy manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, will have annual production capacity of 1 million units

The Simple Loop chargers can be used on all kinds of electric scooters, and going forward, the company intends to partner with prominent shopping complexes, restaurants, etc. to make the fast chargers convenient to use. The Simple Loop has the capacity to charge up to 2.5 km in a span of 60 seconds, making it a capable fast charging option to the customer.

Speaking about the announcement, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder, and CEO of Simple Energy, said, "We're thrilled to reveal more details on the Simple One. The deployment of the charging infrastructure will begin shortly after the launch. We look forward to an electrifying path ahead of the launch on August 15."

Also Read: Simple Energy To Produce 1 Million EVs In Phase I

The Simple One electric scooter will be a high-speed electric scooter with a maximum speed of 100 kmph

The Simple One electric scooter will be launched simultaneously across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Punjab. Customers from across India can pre-order the Simple One from August 15, 2021. Each state where the Simple One will be available will have at least one experience centre, while the rest will be on the franchise model. The company has already finalised company-owned experience centres in cities of each of the states, to be scaled up soon, to commence deliveries at the earliest.

Also Read: Simple Energy Trademarks Simple One Electric Scooter Name

The Simple One electric scooter will have a top speed of around 100 kmph, and claimed range of 240 km in Eco mode.

The Simple One will be a high-speed, premium electric scooter and will directly compete with the Ather 450X, as well as the Ola electric scooter.The Simple One electric scooter willhave a 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery offering a claimed range of 240 km in Eco mode, one of the highest in the Indian electric two-wheeler space. Maximum speed will be around 100 kmph, with acceleration of 0 to 50 kmph in just 3.6 seconds. More details on the features and technology will be announced at the time of the launch.

