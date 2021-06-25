Skoda Announces New Global Strategy; 3 New EVs Coming By 2030

Skoda Auto has announced a new strategy for the next decade. The Skoda 'Strategy 2030' primarily focuses on the area of internationalisation, electrification and digitalisation. The Czech car maker aims to be one of the five best-selling brands in Europe by 2030, and the company plans to become the leading European brand in regions like India, Russia and North Africa, as it is targeting 1.5 million sales potential annually, including all markets. The company has collaborated with political and business partners as well as its parent company- the Volkswagen Group for this purpose. Skoda Auto is also aiming to develop its domestic market- the Czech Republic, into an electromobility hub in order to safeguard jobs and create new employment opportunities.

Skoda's new Auto Strategy 2030 for this decade.

Skoda Auto CEO- Thomas Schafer said, "With our new next level- Skoda Strategy 2030, we are providing specific answers on how we will successfully steer Skoda Auto through the transformation process and ensure that the company will be in an even stronger position in 2030 than it is today. The brand has incredible potential. We will be leveraging this in the coming years and setting ourselves ambitious goals; we aim to be one of the top five car manufacturers in Europe in terms of sales; we are setting out to become the leading European brand in the growth regions of India, Russia and North Africa, and we are developing our home market of the Czech Republic into an electromobility centre so that we can safeguard jobs and create new ones. Skoda is entering this exciting future from a position of strength, and I am looking forward to working with our team of over 43,000 Skodians worldwide and our social partner KOVO to take our company to the next level in the years ahead."

Skoda is planning to strengthen its position in the entry-level segment in Europe.

The new corporate strategy is in succession to the previous Strategy 2025. The goal of the 'EXPAND' priority is to develop Skoda into one of the five best-selling car brands in Europe and in a bid to achieve this target Skoda is planning strengthening the brand's position in the entry-level segments. The product portfolio will be expanded to include at least three more all-electric models by 2030, which will be positioned below the ENYAQ iV, both in terms of price and size. Skoda is aiming for a share of fully electric models of between 50 and 70 per cent in Europe, depending on market developments.

Skoda has also collaborated with the Volkswagen Group for technological developments.

Then, in a bid to make the Czech Republic an electromobility hub, specifically, e-components or e-vehicles will be produced at all three of Skoda Auto's Czech plants in Mlada Boleslav, Kvasiny and Vrchlabi by 2030. Already, high-voltage traction batteries are being produced for the plug-in hybrid models like the Superb iV and Octavia iV as well as for models of other Group brands.The production of MEB battery systems will also be launched in Mlada Boleslav for the ENYAQ iV in 2022. Moreover, the Czech carmaker is working with partners to establish a stable supplier structure for e-mobility.

The product portfolio will be expanded to include at least three more all-electric models by 2030, which will be positioned below the ENYAQ iV.

Finally, the third priority is to engage customers through digital medium and it includes specific goals for the areas of digital customer experience, sustainability, diversity, and education and training. One of the first lighthouse projects of the brand is the PowerPass, which makes charging an electric Skoda model straightforward and convenient. It will be available in over 30 markets and can be used at more than 2,10,000 charging points in Europe. At the same time, the company is expanding its virtual showroom concept and has set a goal of selling one in five Skodas online as early as 2025. Customers in Belgium, the Netherlands, Poland and the Czech Republic are already able to use this service. Then, in a bid to make its business more efficient, Skoda is also targeting a minium return on sales on 8 per cent and be more cost effective. Also, the company is aiming for more than 50 per cent reduction in fleet emissions by 2030 compared to 2020.