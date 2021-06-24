Top 5 Highlights: Skoda Karoq

The Skoda Karoq was one of the highly-awaited products from the Czech carmaker that went on sale last year. The Karoq is the first compact SUV from the carmaker in India since the Yeti. It comes to India as a CBU (completely built unit) model and is offered in only one, top-of-the-line variant. The Skoda Karoq competes with the likes of the Jeep Compass and its counterpart from VW, the T-Roc. The first batch of the Skoda Karoq SUV is sold out in India, and the company is currently evaluating the prospects of the second batch for our market.

Here are the top 5 highlights of the Skoda Karoq SUV:

The 5-seater Karoq SUV is built on Volkswagen Group's versatile MQB platform, similar to the Volkswagen T-Roc. The SUV shares design cues with its elder sibling, the Kodiaq. It flaunts signature butterfly grille, flanked by wide LED headlamps with LED daytime running lamps, LED fog lamps with cornering function, a sculpted front bumper, 16-inch alloy wheels, electrically operable ORVMs, and silver roof rails.

The rear section comes with C-shaped wraparound LED taillamps, beefy bumper the Skoda lettering on the tailgate instead of the logo. It gets the carmaker's new logo pattern at the rear with the large 'Skoda' lettering and LED taillamps.

The Skoda Karoq comes with dual-tone beige and black interior with matching beige faux leather upholstery. It also gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SmartLink connectivity, dual-zone climate control, multi-functional steering wheel, fully digital instrument cluster with virtual cockpit, and more.

The Skoda Karoq comes powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged TSI petrol mill. The motor is tuned to make 148 bhp with 250 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox as standard.

Other features include dual-zone climate control, electrically adjustable driver's seat, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof and rear AC vents. The compact SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 9 seconds, before reaching the top speed of 202 kmph.