Skoda Kodiaq Lounge Launched At Rs 39.99 Lakh: New Entry Variant Has Only 5 Seats

Jaiveer Mehra
1 mins read
2025-09-23 14:08:26
Key Highlights
  • New variant costs about Rs 3.77 lakh less than the Kodiaq Sportline
  • Misses out on the 12.9-inch touchscreen, Canton audio system, powered co-driver seat
  • New variant only offered with 5 seats.

Skoda India has expanded the Kodiaq line-up with a new Lounge variant priced at Rs 39.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Lounge trim now becomes the entry point to the Kodiaq range, missing out on some of the kit of the Sportline and Selection L&K trims, and is the only dedicated five-seat variant in the SUV’s line-up. In terms of pricing, the new variant costs about Rs 3.77 lakh lower than the Sportline.

Cosmetically, the Lounge can be identified by its simpler-looking single-tone Mazeno 18-inch alloy wheels. The variant also misses out on the darkened trim elements seen on the Sportline (gloss black) and Selection L&K (dark chrome). The SUV though, retains elements such as the all-LED lighting, roof rails and puddle lamps.

Moving to the cabin, the Lounge gets a new grey suedia fabric upholstery along with a smaller 10.4-inch touchscreen - down from 12.9 inches on the Sportline & Selection L&K. The Lounge also gets a more basic 100W, 9-speaker sound system to the Sportline & Selection L&K’s 725W, 13-speaker Canton system.

On the comfort and convenience front, the Lounge misses out on a powered front passenger seat - the driver seat is still power adjustable. Both front seats, however, still have a heating function. You also still get features such as three-zone automatic climate control, a 10.25-inch digital instruments display, a slide & recline function for the second-row seat, rear window sunshades, keyless entry and go, a powered tailgate (missing the hands-free function), and hands-free parking.

Mechanically, the new variant retains the familiar 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

