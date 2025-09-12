New Skoda Octavia RS India Launch In November 2025

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
New Skoda Octavia RS India Launch In November 2025Mercedes-Benz C-Class EV Previewed Ahead Of 2026 Debut‘No PUC, No Fuel’ Policy In Maharashtra Soon: State Transport MinisterTwo-Wheelers Remain Most Vulnerable Road Users, Also Leading Cause Of Fatal Accidents In 2023Suzuki Katana Discontinued In India
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
The Calling I 2025 Yezdi Adventure I Ride Review I carandbikeVolkswagen ID.Polo First Look: Is this EV Coming To India?2026 BMW iX3 xDrive50 First Look
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki VictorisAudi New A5Hyundai Ioniq 6Mercedes-Benz CLA EVAudi E Concept
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Benelli Leoncino 800Yamaha New YZF R1MYamaha New YZF R1Royal Enfield Continental GT 750Ola Electric New Gig
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Benefits of Blind Spot Detection Systems In CarsAre Sunshades Legal in India? A Complete Guide To Car Window Tint LawsVIP/Fancy Car Number Plate Costs In India – Pricing, Application Process And BenefitsHow to Apply for Learner’s License in India – Step-by-Step Guide (2025)Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAP

Hyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise Control
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

New Skoda Octavia RS India Launch In November 2025

Fourth-gen Octavia RS arrives in India in facelifted guise and will come with a 261 bhp, 2.0-litre TSI engine under the bonnet.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 12, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Fourth-gen Octavia RS revives the Octavia name in India after almost 2.5 years
  • 2.0 TSI pushes out 261 bhp and 370 Nm
  • Set to arrive as a CBU with a price tag north of Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom)

Skoda will launch the new fourth-gen Octavia RS in India in November this year. The performance sedan was first showcased in India in its latest guise at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 with the model arriving in India post receiving a facelift in global markets in 2024. The launch would also mark the return of the Octavia nameplate to India after an almost 2.5-year hiatus with the sedan, previously sold in the pre-facelift guise, discontinued in 2023 with the implementation of the BS6 Phase 2 norms.

 

Also read: 2025 Skoda Octavia RS Spotted Ahead Of India Launch

Skoda Octavia RS 2025 1280 06ff4177119008bb82287611b069d363ae

Also read: Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Skoda Octavia RS Makes India Debut
 

The 2024 facelift brought some noticeable changes to the Octavia line-up, including a refreshed front fascia with new Matrix LED headlamps with angular daytime running lamps, tweaks to the grille and tail lamps. The RS, meanwhile, adds more sportier design elements, including larger wheels, sportier bumpers and a boot lip spoiler.
 

Also read: GST 2.0 Effect: Skoda Kylaq Prices To Be Slashed By Up To Rs 1.19 Lakh From Sept 22
 

Skoda Octavia RS 2025 1280 0783040c4816862befae33c580f5837134

Moving to the cabin, the RS gets sports seats up front, though the more notable update is expected to be to the infotainment system. The RS is expected to come with a 13-inch touchscreen as standard - up from the 10-inch unit previously offered on the standard fourth-gen sedan in India.
 

Also read: Skoda Kushaq, Slavia, Kodiaq Prices Slashed Post GST Reform
 

Skoda Octavia RS India

The biggest draw, however, is likely to be the powertrain with a familiar 2.0-litre turbo-petrol paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic sitting under the hood, pushing out a strong 261 bhp and 370 Nm. The performance sedan can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.6 seconds, with a top speed of 250 kmph.
 

Also read: Skoda Vision O Electric Concept Unveiled; Previews Future Design Language For Estates
 

As with previous iterations, the new Octavia RS is set to arrive in India as a CBU so expect prices to be north of Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom).

# Skoda Auto India# Skoda India# Skoda Octavia RS# Skoda Octavia# New Skoda Octavia RS# Cars# Upcoming Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Kylaq is the last model in Skoda’s range to receive a price cut following the revision in the GST rate applicable on automobiles.
    GST 2.0 Effect: Skoda Kylaq Prices To Be Slashed By Up To Rs 1.19 Lakh From Sept 22
  • VW has sold more this year, so far, compared to the same period in 2024, despite a shrinking segment.
    Volkswagen Virtus Is The Best-Selling Compact Sedan In First 7 Months Of 2025
  • Here's how the new Skoda Kylaq - and the entire Skoda AT range - gets the gearbox equation just right
    Special Feature: Skoda Kylaq – A Proper Smile, A Proper Automatic
  • Commemorating two and a half decades in India, Skoda has introduced special editions for the three models with additional features.
    Skoda India Turns 25; Limited Edition Kylaq, Kushaq and Slavia Introduced
  • This is the second recall of these models for the same seatbelt-related issue within the year.
    Skoda Kylaq, Slavia, Kushaq Recalled Over Faulty Seatbelts; Volkswagen Models Also Affected

Latest News

  • Fourth-gen Octavia RS arrives in India in facelifted guise and will come with a 261 bhp, 2.0-litre TSI engine under the bonnet.
    New Skoda Octavia RS India Launch In November 2025
  • The C-Class EV will share its underpinnings and tech with the new GLC EV.
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class EV Previewed Ahead Of 2026 Debut
  • Maharashtra plans to strictly enforce the “No PUC, No Fuel” policy, using CCTV scans at petrol pumps to ensure vehicles have valid Pollution Under Control certificates.
    ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ Policy In Maharashtra Soon: State Transport Minister
  • The Road Accidents In India 2023 report also revealed that overspeeding remained a leading cause of accidents in the country with a majority of vehicles involved being less than 10 years old.
    Two-Wheelers Remain Most Vulnerable Road Users, Also Leading Cause Of Fatal Accidents In 2023
  • The Katana was launched in India in July 2022 and was priced at Rs 13.61 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Suzuki Katana Discontinued In India
  • Honda has reduced prices across its two-wheeler range up to 350cc, following the GST rate cut from 28 to 18 per cent on eligible models.
    GST 2.0 Effect: Honda Bikes, Scooters Get Cheaper By Up To Rs 18,887
  • From September 22, 2025, Honda will reduce prices across its lineup following GST reforms.
    GST 2.0 Effect: Honda Cars Get Cheaper By Up To Rs 95,500
  • He further stated, “All testing agencies have confirmed there is no problem with implementation.”
    Gadkari Slams Criticism Of E20 Rollout As “Paid Political Campaign"
  • Citroen India revises prices across its portfolio with GST 2.0 benefits. C3 now starts at Rs 4.80 lakh, Basalt X at Rs 7.95 lakh, and C5 Aircross sees a price drop of nearly Rs 2.7 lakh.
    GST 2.0 Effect: Citroen India Announces Revised Prices Across The Line-up
  • Volkswagen India has extended full GST 2.0 benefits across its lineup. Prices of Virtus, Taigun, and Tiguan R-Line are revised from September 22, 2025
    GST 2.0 Effect: Volkswagen Announces Price Benefits For Virtus, Taigun And Tiguan
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • New Skoda Octavia RS India Launch In November 2025