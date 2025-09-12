New Skoda Octavia RS India Launch In November 2025

Skoda will launch the new fourth-gen Octavia RS in India in November this year. The performance sedan was first showcased in India in its latest guise at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 with the model arriving in India post receiving a facelift in global markets in 2024. The launch would also mark the return of the Octavia nameplate to India after an almost 2.5-year hiatus with the sedan, previously sold in the pre-facelift guise, discontinued in 2023 with the implementation of the BS6 Phase 2 norms.

The 2024 facelift brought some noticeable changes to the Octavia line-up, including a refreshed front fascia with new Matrix LED headlamps with angular daytime running lamps, tweaks to the grille and tail lamps. The RS, meanwhile, adds more sportier design elements, including larger wheels, sportier bumpers and a boot lip spoiler.



Moving to the cabin, the RS gets sports seats up front, though the more notable update is expected to be to the infotainment system. The RS is expected to come with a 13-inch touchscreen as standard - up from the 10-inch unit previously offered on the standard fourth-gen sedan in India.



The biggest draw, however, is likely to be the powertrain with a familiar 2.0-litre turbo-petrol paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic sitting under the hood, pushing out a strong 261 bhp and 370 Nm. The performance sedan can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.6 seconds, with a top speed of 250 kmph.



As with previous iterations, the new Octavia RS is set to arrive in India as a CBU so expect prices to be north of Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom).