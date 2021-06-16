Skoda Kushaq Compact SUV Launch Date Revealed

Skoda Auto India has finally declared the launch date for the new Kushaq compact SUV and the model will arrive on June 28, 2021. Zac Hollis, Brand Director - Skoda Auto India confirmed the news in a tweet. The Skoda Kushaq began life as the Vision IN Concept at the 2020 Auto Expo, and will be the brand's first model under the India 2.0 strategy. With over 95 per cent local content going in, the SUV is expected to be a gamechanger for the brand competing against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector and the likes.

#LaunchAlert I have the answer to the most frequently asked question of 2021. We will announce prices and open bookings of ŠKODA KUSHAQ on June 28th at 11 AM#CommitmentDelivered#KUSHAQ #BookingsOpen#PriceAnnouncement pic.twitter.com/iZG9sRPZ9i — Zac Hollis (@Zac_Hollis_) June 16, 2021

Earlier this month, Skoda India commenced production of the Kushaq at its Volkswagen's Chakan facility, near Pune. The model is based on the India-specific MQB-A0-IN platform and promises a host of features including a digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, LED lighting, dual-tone cabin, connected car technology, and more. Top-spec models will also get ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, wireless charger, rear AC vents and USB type-C ports. The design language is striking on the production version and promises a strong road presence with lots of urban appeal.

The top-end variant of the Skoda Kushaq will come with 17-inch Atlas two-tone alloys as standard

In terms of dimensions, the Skoda Kushaq measures 4,225 mm in length, 1,760 mm in width and has a height of 1,612 mm. The SUV gets a wheelbase of 2,651 mm, which is among the longest in the segment, and the ground clearance is a generous 188 mm. Power will come from only petrol engines and will be offered with the familiar 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI mills. The 1.0-litre units produces 113 bhp, while the 1.5-litre mill churns out 148 bhp. Transmission choices will include a 6-speed manual and torque convertor, as well as 7-speed DSG with the 1.5-litre engine.