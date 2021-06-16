  • Home
  • News
  • Skoda Kushaq Compact SUV Launch Date Revealed

Skoda Kushaq Compact SUV Launch Date Revealed

The all-new Skoda Kushaq will go on sale in India on June 28, 2021, while deliveries will begin from July onwards.
authorBy Sameer Contractor
16-Jun-21 12:42 PM IST
Skoda Kushaq Compact SUV Launch Date Revealed banner
Highlights
  • The Skoda Kushaq will be the brand's first product based on the MQB A0 IN
  • The Skoda Kushaq will be powered by the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre engines
  • Prices for the Kushaq are expected to be between Rs. 10-17 lakh (ex-)

Skoda Auto India has finally declared the launch date for the new Kushaq compact SUV and the model will arrive on June 28, 2021. Zac Hollis, Brand Director - Skoda Auto India confirmed the news in a tweet. The Skoda Kushaq began life as the Vision IN Concept at the 2020 Auto Expo, and will be the brand's first model under the India 2.0 strategy. With over 95 per cent local content going in, the SUV is expected to be a gamechanger for the brand competing against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector and the likes.

Earlier this month, Skoda India commenced production of the Kushaq at its Volkswagen's Chakan facility, near Pune. The model is based on the India-specific MQB-A0-IN platform and promises a host of features including a digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, LED lighting, dual-tone cabin, connected car technology, and more. Top-spec models will also get ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, wireless charger, rear AC vents and USB type-C ports. The design language is striking on the production version and promises a strong road presence with lots of urban appeal.

t6q8edv4

The top-end variant of the Skoda Kushaq will come with 17-inch Atlas two-tone alloys as standard 

Also Read: Skoda Kushaq Production Begins In India Ahead Of Launch This Month

In terms of dimensions, the Skoda Kushaq measures 4,225 mm in length, 1,760 mm in width and has a height of 1,612 mm. The SUV gets a wheelbase of 2,651 mm, which is among the longest in the segment, and the ground clearance is a generous 188 mm. Power will come from only petrol engines and will be offered with the familiar 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI mills. The 1.0-litre units produces 113 bhp, while the 1.5-litre mill churns out 148 bhp. Transmission choices will include a 6-speed manual and torque convertor, as well as 7-speed DSG with the 1.5-litre engine.
Related Articles
Skoda Auto India Commences Production Of Skoda Kushaq LHD For Exports
Skoda Auto India Commences Production Of Skoda Kushaq LHD For Exports
4 days ago
Accessories For Skoda Kushaq: All You Need To Know
Accessories For Skoda Kushaq: All You Need To Know
22 days ago
Skoda Kodiaq Bookings Reopen; Deliveries To Begin In Early 2023
Skoda Kodiaq Bookings Reopen; Deliveries To Begin In Early 2023
1 month ago
Auto Sales July 2022: Skoda Sales Fall 26% Month-On-Month
Auto Sales July 2022: Skoda Sales Fall 26% Month-On-Month
2 months ago

Top trending

1Volvo XC90
Volvo XC90
2Mercedes-AMG EQS
Mercedes-AMG EQS
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Quick Links

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh