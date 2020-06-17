New Cars and Bikes in India

Skoda Kamiq SUV Spotted Testing In India

Skoda Kamiq SUV has been captured on camera while doing rounds on the Indian soil ahead of its launch. The carmaker is expected to launch the Creta rival in India by early next year.

Updated:
0  Views
Skoda Kamiq SUV is likely to be launched in India by early 2021

Highlights

  • Skoda Kamiq SUV is expected to be launched by early 2021
  • The Kamiq SUV will take on Hyundai Creta & Kia Seltos
  • It will be based on company's MQB A0-IN platform

Skoda Auto India recently launched multiple new products in the Indian market, which includes the Rapid 1.0 TSI, Skoda Superb, and the Karoq SUV. Now, the Czech carmaker seems to be preparing to launch another product in the country. The Skoda Kamiq SUV has been captured on camera while testing on Indian roads. The company is expected to launch the Skoda Kamiq SUV by early next year. The spy shot gives a clear glimpse of the rear profile of the SUV as the test mule was spotted with any camouflage.

Also Read: Skoda Vision IN Compact SUV Patent Images Leaked

Skoda Kamiq SUV spotted testing without camouflage

The SUV gets the 'Skoda' badging in the centre, L-shaped LED taillights, black-cladding on the rear bumper and much more. Apart from this, the Skoda Kamiq will sport the signature butterfly grille, flanked by the split-LED headlamp design. The overall character of the car is enhanced by a chrome strip around the front grille. The SUV will also get larger air intakes, sloping roofline, roof rails, shark fin antenna, L-shaped LED split taillights and much more. 

heddkggo

The Kamiq is likely to come with  1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine 

In the international market, the Skoda Kamiq comes with a couple of powertrain options. However, the India-spec model is likely to be powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged unit, which is also seen on the recently launched Karoq SUV. The TSI petrol unit is tuned to make 148 bhp of maximum power against the peak torque of 250 Nm. The unit will come mated with a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

Also Read: Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Resumes Production At Pune Plant

When launched, the Skoda Kamiq SUV will take on the rivals against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun and others. Coming to the prices, the Kamiq is expected to be priced somewhere in the range of ₹ 12 lakh to ₹ 18 lakh (ex-showroom).

Source

