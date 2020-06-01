New Cars and Bikes in India

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Resumes Production At Pune Plant

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has resumed single-shift operations at the manufacturing facility, adhering to ll the aapplicable government regulations and directions of local authorities, and it has also rolled out 'Start Safe' hygiene and safety guidelines.

| Updated:
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has rolled out Start Safe guide with more than 60 SoPs for its plants

Highlights

  • Skoda has resumed single-shift operations at the Pune plant
  • Skoda has rolled out Start Safe guide with over 60 SoPs
  • All employees must wear masks and practice social distancing

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has announced that it has resumed production operations at its Chakan plant, in Pune. The company has resumed single-shift operations at the manufacturing facility, adhering to all the applicable government regulations and directions of local authorities, and it has also rolled out 'Start Safe' hygiene and safety guidelines, with more than 60 standard operating procedure (SoP) that will be applicable across the company's operation. Earlier, on May 21, the company resumed production operations at its Aurangabad plant with the same Start Safe guidelines.

All employees must wear face masks at all times maintaining a safe distance across the facility

Under the Start Safe protocol, all employees must wear face masks at all times maintaining a safe distance and using additional PPEs like gloves in production areas and body shop. Employees much also practice social distancing during floor meetings, training, tea breaks and during meals. Furthermore, additional PPEs like gloves are required for areas which may be touched by multiple people. Additionally, the carmaker has also created a fully equipped Occupational Health Centre with dedicated isolation beds for anyone showing COVID-19 symptoms at the workplace.

Skoda has also created a fully equipped Occupational Health Centre with dedicated isolation beds

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has resumed preparation for the India 2.0 project with the development towards the Start of Production of its SUVs based on the MQB A0 IN platform. This includes the Skoda Vision IN and the Volkswagen Taigun concepts that will hit the market next year in the production guise. The company has also resumed retail activities in select cities across In India, which come under the Green Zone, and more are expected to reopen in the coming weeks

