Skoda Kushaq 1.0-Litre TSI Deliveries To Begin From July 12, 2021

The new Skoda Kushaq SUV has been launched in the country. The SUV is priced from Rs. 10.50 lakh, going up to Rs. 17.60 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The carmaker will commence deliveries of the Kushaq 1.0-litre TSI from July 12, 2021. Notedly, deliveries of the powerful 1.5-litre TSI variants will begin in August 2021. Skoda Auto India is already accepting bookings for the compact SUV at all authorised dealerships in over 85 cities across the country, as well as online through its official website.

Speaking with carandbike on the latest episode of Freewheeling with SVP, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India said, "We will start delivering the cars from 12th of July, that's the plan. And we should be able to deliver a good number of cars. But the 12th of July will be the delivery date of the 1.0-litre TSI, and then 1.5-litre TSI will start being delivered to customers about a month later. So that's a bit of a dense delay to the 1.5-litre as well. The test drive cars for the 1.5-litre TSI will also come later. So customers need to add a little bit more time for the 1.5-litre, not long. But the 1.0-litre will take the majority of the volumes."

The Skoda Kushaq is underpinned by the MQB-A0-IN platform

The SUV is the brand's first model under the India 2.0 strategy. It is built on an India-specific MQB-A0-IN platform with over 95 per cent of local content. The Kushaq competes against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector, and the Jeep Compass. It is available in two petrol engines & three variants - Active, Ambition and Style.

The 1.5-litre TSI petrol is offered only on the top-of-the-line Style trim. The mill is tuned to make 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, and comes mated with a 6-speed manual and an optional seven-speed DSG gearbox. The 1.0-litre TSI petrol is good for 113 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque. It gets a 6-speed manual gearbox along with optional six-speed automatic transmission.