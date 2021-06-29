  • Home
  • News
  • Skoda Kushaq 1.0-Litre TSI Deliveries To Begin From July 12, 2021

Skoda Kushaq 1.0-Litre TSI Deliveries To Begin From July 12, 2021

The deliveries of the Skoda Kushaq 1.0-litre TSI will begin from July 12, 2021. The carmaker will start delivering the bigger 1.5-litre TSI petrol to customers in August 2021.
authorBy Carandbike Team
29-Jun-21 05:15 PM IST
Skoda Kushaq 1.0-Litre TSI Deliveries To Begin From July 12, 2021 banner
Highlights
  • Deliveries of the 1.5-litre variants of the Kushaq will begin from August
  • The Kushaq is priced in the range of Rs. 10.50 - Rs. 17.59 Lakh (ex-)
  • The Kushaq SUV is locally made with over 95 per cent local content

The new Skoda Kushaq SUV has been launched in the country. The SUV is priced from Rs. 10.50 lakh, going up to Rs. 17.60 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The carmaker will commence deliveries of the Kushaq 1.0-litre TSI from July 12, 2021. Notedly, deliveries of the powerful 1.5-litre TSI variants will begin in August 2021. Skoda Auto India is already accepting bookings for the compact SUV at all authorised dealerships in over 85 cities across the country, as well as online through its official website.

Also Read: Skoda Kushaq SUV Review 

Speaking with carandbike on the latest episode of Freewheeling with SVP, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India said, "We will start delivering the cars from 12th of July, that's the plan. And we should be able to deliver a good number of cars. But the 12th of July will be the delivery date of the 1.0-litre TSI, and then 1.5-litre TSI will start being delivered to customers about a month later. So that's a bit of a dense delay to the 1.5-litre as well. The test drive cars for the 1.5-litre TSI will also come later. So customers need to add a little bit more time for the 1.5-litre, not long. But the 1.0-litre will take the majority of the volumes."

Also Read: Skoda Kushaq Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 10.50 Lakh​

7toovq5g

The Skoda Kushaq is underpinned by the MQB-A0-IN platform

The SUV is the brand's first model under the India 2.0 strategy. It is built on an India-specific MQB-A0-IN platform with over 95 per cent of local content. The Kushaq competes against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector, and the Jeep Compass. It is available in two petrol engines & three variants - Active, Ambition and Style.

Also Read: Skoda Kushaq Variants Explained

Also Read: 2021 Skoda Kushaq vs Rivals: Price Comparison

The 1.5-litre TSI petrol is offered only on the top-of-the-line Style trim. The mill is tuned to make 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, and comes mated with a 6-speed manual and an optional seven-speed DSG gearbox. The 1.0-litre TSI petrol is good for 113 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque. It gets a 6-speed manual gearbox along with optional six-speed automatic transmission.

Related Articles
Auto Sales September 2022: Skoda Reports Sales Of 3,543 Units
Auto Sales September 2022: Skoda Reports Sales Of 3,543 Units
5 days ago
Skoda Auto India Commences Production Of Skoda Kushaq LHD For Exports
Skoda Auto India Commences Production Of Skoda Kushaq LHD For Exports
17 days ago
Accessories For Skoda Kushaq: All You Need To Know
Accessories For Skoda Kushaq: All You Need To Know
1 month ago
Skoda Kodiaq Bookings Reopen; Deliveries To Begin In Early 2023
Skoda Kodiaq Bookings Reopen; Deliveries To Begin In Early 2023
2 months ago

Top trending

1Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
2Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
car
Skoda Kushaq
starting @ ₹ 11.29 Lakh
0
8.0
10
C&B expert Rating
Check On-Road Price
View Specification
View Features
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Skoda Cars

View All

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

This festive season, which car would you love to drive home?