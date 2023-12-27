Skoda Kushaq And Slavia Elegance Edition: First Look
By Yash Sunil
1 mins read
Published on December 27, 2023
- Offered in this deep black paint
- The Kushaq gets 17-inch alloy wheels from the Monte Carlo
- Interior changes include puddle lamps, elegance badging on the steering wheel and more
Skoda Auto India introduced another special edition for the Kushaq and Slavia models, called the Elegance Edition. While both cars are only available with the 1.5-litre TSI engine, customers can choose either the manual or the DSG automatic version. Compared to the standard variant, the Elegance Edition hosts a range of cosmetic upgrades on the exterior and some interior upgrades as well.
The Kushaq Elegance edition starts at Rs 18.31 lakh and ranges all the way to Rs 19.51 lakh, which makes it Rs 20,000 more expensive than the top-spec style variant. The Slavia Elegance edition, on the other hand, starts at Rs 17.52 lakh and ranges to Rs 18.92 lakh, which makes it Rs 40,000 more expensive than its respective top-spec style variant. All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom, India.
The changes on the Elegance Edition models are mostly just cosmetic, with the new deep black paint shade being the most significant change. Both models also come with chrome lower door garnish and the Elegance lettering on the B-pillar. The Kushaq gets 17-inch dual-tone Vega alloy wheels, while the Slavia gets 16-inch Ving alloy wheels. The grille, too, comes with heavy chrome accents.
As for the interiors, both models of the Elegance Edition also come with puddle lamps with logo projection, while the cabin gets the ‘Elegance’ badging on the steering wheel and aluminium pedals. The car will also come with textile floor mats, ‘Elegance’ branded cushions, seat-belt cushions and neck rest. The Elegance edition models will also come with 6 speakers + subwoofer.
Moreover, since the Elegance Editions are based on the top-spec Kushaq and Slavia, all the features, such as power-adjustable seats for driver and co-driver, an illuminated footwell area and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are all offered on the Elegance Edition as well.
