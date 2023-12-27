Login

Skoda Kushaq And Slavia Elegance Edition: First Look

The Elegance Editions of the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia is available in limited numbers and only comes with the 1.5-litre TSI engine.
Calendar-icon

By Yash Sunil

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 27, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Offered in this deep black paint
  • The Kushaq gets 17-inch alloy wheels from the Monte Carlo
  • Interior changes include puddle lamps, elegance badging on the steering wheel and more

Skoda Auto India introduced another special edition for the Kushaq and Slavia models, called the Elegance Edition. While both cars are only available with the 1.5-litre TSI engine, customers can choose either the manual or the DSG automatic version. Compared to the standard variant, the Elegance Edition hosts a range of cosmetic upgrades on the exterior and some interior upgrades as well. 

 

The Kushaq Elegance edition starts at Rs 18.31 lakh and ranges all the way to Rs 19.51 lakh, which makes it Rs 20,000 more expensive than the top-spec style variant. The Slavia Elegance edition, on the other hand, starts at Rs 17.52 lakh and ranges to Rs 18.92 lakh, which makes it Rs 40,000 more expensive than its respective top-spec style variant. All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom, India. 

The changes on the Elegance Edition models are mostly just cosmetic, with the new deep black paint shade being the most significant change. Both models also come with chrome lower door garnish and the Elegance lettering on the B-pillar. The Kushaq gets 17-inch dual-tone Vega alloy wheels, while the Slavia gets 16-inch Ving alloy wheels. The grille, too, comes with heavy chrome accents.

 

Also Read: New Skoda Superb Sedan Debuts With More Space, Sharper Focus On Tech

 

As for the interiors, both models of the Elegance Edition also come with puddle lamps with logo projection, while the cabin gets the ‘Elegance’ badging on the steering wheel and aluminium pedals. The car will also come with textile floor mats, ‘Elegance’ branded cushions, seat-belt cushions and neck rest. The Elegance edition models will also come with 6 speakers + subwoofer.

 

Also Read: Skoda Launches Pay-to-Fuel Service Across Six European Countries

 

Moreover, since the Elegance Editions are based on the top-spec Kushaq and Slavia, all the features, such as power-adjustable seats for driver and co-driver, an illuminated footwell area and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are all offered on the Elegance Edition as well.

# Skoda Kushaq Elegance Edition# Skoda Slavia Elegance Edition# Skoda Kushaq and Slavia# Skoda Enyaq RS iV # Skoda Auto India# Skoda Slavia# Skoda Slavia sedan# SUV# Sedan
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift
8.1
0
10
2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 57,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 4.95 L
₹ 11,086/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Altroz
8.9
0
10
2022 Tata Altroz
  • 17,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 8.00 L
₹ 16,922/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Honda City
9.0
0
10
2022 Honda City
  • 9,400 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 15.25 L
₹ 34,155/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Toyota Innova Crysta
2017 Toyota Innova Crysta
  • 74,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 16.25 L
₹ 36,394/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Mahindra Scorpio
2016 Mahindra Scorpio
  • 46,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 9.00 L
₹ 20,157/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2022 Honda City
2022 Honda City
  • 12,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 15.25 L
₹ 34,155/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Elite i20
8.7
0
10
2021 Hyundai Elite i20
  • 22,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 8.75 L
₹ 19,597/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki XL6
8.6
0
10
2021 Maruti Suzuki XL6
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 10.75 L
₹ 22,732/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
2014 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
  • 1,31,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 4.75 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2020 Skoda Kodiaq
7.5
0
10
2020 Skoda Kodiaq
  • 85,492 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 22.50 L
₹ 50,392/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on Kushaq

Skoda Kushaq
8.0
0
10

Skoda Kushaq

Starts at ₹ 11.59 - 19.69 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Kushaq Specifications
View Kushaq Features

Popular Skoda Models

Skoda Kushaq
Skoda Kushaq

₹ 11.59 - 19.69 Lakh

Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda Kodiaq

₹ 37.99 - 41.39 Lakh

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia

₹ 10.89 - 19.12 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

Expected Price :

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 16, 2024

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

Expected Price :

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Expected Price :

₹ 1.75 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

BMW 4 Series
BMW 4 Series

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 22, 2024

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 23, 2024

MINI Countryman E
MINI Countryman E

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 27, 2024

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 28, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

Expected Price :

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 10, 2024

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R
Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 18, 2024

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 23, 2024

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 31, 2024

Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer

Expected Price :

₹ 10 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 9, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Turkish Police Force Seizes 23 Performance Cars From Criminal, Adds To Fleet
Turkish Police Force Seizes 23 Performance Cars From Criminal, Adds To Fleet
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-15253 second ago

The Turkish Police Department now has a fleet of performance cars, from Ferraris to Bentleys, thanks to a drug trafficking appropriation.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Accessories Price List Revealed
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Accessories Price List Revealed
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-13939 second ago

The prices for the accessories designed for the new Himalayan 450 range from Rs 950 to Rs 32,950 for the adventure panniers.

Ather Energy Crosses 2 Lakh Units Production Milestone
Ather Energy Crosses 2 Lakh Units Production Milestone
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-13502 second ago

The company reported sales of 9,344 units in November 2023, marking a year-on-year increase of 22.5 per cent

Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Brezza Crash Test Footage Released
Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Brezza Crash Test Footage Released
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

-11408 second ago

The footage reveals Maruti’s internal crash testing facility and procedures

Paolo Ciabatti Steps Down As Sporting Director Of Ducati Corse MotoGP Team
Paolo Ciabatti Steps Down As Sporting Director Of Ducati Corse MotoGP Team
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-4580 second ago

Ciabatti will shift focus to the brand's new motocross team with Mauro Grassilli taking over as the Ducati MotoGP team's sporting director.

VW Design Boss Confirms All-Electric ID. GTI Will Enter Production In 2026
VW Design Boss Confirms All-Electric ID. GTI Will Enter Production In 2026
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3990 second ago

Volkswagen’s head of design, Andreas Mindt, confirmed the ID. GTI electric hot hatch's arrival in a candid post on social media.

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift To Be Equipped With Digital Instrument Display
2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift To Be Equipped With Digital Instrument Display
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-2831 second ago

The latest spy shots give us a glimpse into the Hyundai Creta facelift's interior

Government Mulls Extension Of FAME-II Scheme Till March 2025
Government Mulls Extension Of FAME-II Scheme Till March 2025
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-2553 second ago

A total 11.53 lakh electric two- and three-wheelers as well as passenger vehicles have availed incentives amounting to Rs 5,228 crore under FAME-II

Simple Dot One E-Scooter Price To Be Hiked By Rs 40,000 From January 2024
Simple Dot One E-Scooter Price To Be Hiked By Rs 40,000 From January 2024
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

-2145 second ago

The Dot One was unveiled on December 15, wearing an introductory price tag of Rs 99,999 – but only for those who already held Simple One bookings.

Williams And Sauber Announce Livery Launch Dates For 2024 F1 Season
Williams And Sauber Announce Livery Launch Dates For 2024 F1 Season
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Both teams will be unveiling their 2024 F1 challengers on February 5, 2024, before Ferrari reveals their challenger on February 13.

Mahindra XUV300 Available With Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.80 Lakh
Mahindra XUV300 Available With Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.80 Lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

The XUV300 is available in five trims, with prices ranging from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom)

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift India Launch On January 8
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift India Launch On January 8
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

4 days ago

Updated GLS gets styling tweaks and updated tech and new mild-hybrid engine options.

Tata Harrier And Safari Receive 5-Star Rating In Bharat NCAP’s Maiden Crash Test
Tata Harrier And Safari Receive 5-Star Rating In Bharat NCAP’s Maiden Crash Test
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

6 days ago

Both Harrier and Safari have become two of the first models to receive a 5-star rating from BNCAP. The SUVs were tested for Frontal, Side, and Pole Side Impact protection.

BMW X7 Review: Has The Best Just Gotten Better?
BMW X7 Review: Has The Best Just Gotten Better?
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

6 days ago

The BMW X7 has been one of the most popular flagship luxury SUVs in India, and earlier this year, it received a proper mid-lifecycle facelift. So, is the 2023 BMW X7 truly a better product or is it just old wine in a new bottle? Let’s find out.

Top Four-Wheeler Reviews Of 2023
Top Four-Wheeler Reviews Of 2023
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

7 days ago

Here's a list of Top 10 four-wheeler reviews on car&bike, for the year 2023. From all-new cars to facelifts these reviews received the most views from you, our dear viewers.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Skoda Kushaq And Slavia Elegance Edition: First Look
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved