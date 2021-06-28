Skoda Kushaq SUV India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

The long-anticipated Skoda Kushaq went on sale in India today, we have all the highlights from the launch here. The Kushaq is the first SUV to be built on the company's new, India-specific MQB-A0 IN platform and the first model to be introduced under the India 2.0 project. We have already driven the new compact SUV from Skoda and talked about it in detail in our review, which you can find on the carandbike website. The new Kushaq is being offered in 7 variants and is priced between Rs. 10.50 lakh and Rs. 17.60 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

The Skoda Kushaq looks muscular and aggressive, featuring a bold grille, sharp LED headlamps, beefy cladding, skid plates and a set of sporty dual-tone alloy wheels

The Skoda Kushaq is offered with a choice of two petrol engines - a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI. While the former makes 113 bhp and 175 Nm of torque, the 1.5-litre engine offers 148 bhp on offer and 250 Nm of torque. Both get a 6-speed manual gearbox, whereas the automatic options include a 6-speed torque converter and a 7-speed DSG unit, respectively.

The Skoda Kushaq gets a premium well-appointed cabin

Visually, the Kushaq looks muscular and aggressive, featuring a bold grille, sharp LED headlamps, beefy cladding, skid plates and a set of sporty dual-tone alloy wheels. At the rear, the SUV gets the distinctive two-piece C-shaped LED taillamps and the Skoda lettering at the centre. The Kushaq also comes with a host of smart, and premium features like the Skoda Connect connected, a 10-inch touchscreen system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, LED lighting, dual-tone cabin, and more.

Here Are All The Highlights From The Launch Of The New Skoda Kushaq: