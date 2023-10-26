Login

Skoda Superb Design Revealed In Sketches; Global Debut On November 2

The new Superb will be offered with petrol, diesel and plug-in-hybrid powertrain options
By Sidharth Nambiar

1 mins read

26-Oct-23 06:59 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • To be offered in both liftback and estate body styles.
  • Gets an all-new interior layout.
  • To be available in petrol, diesel and PHEV powertrain options.

Skoda has revealed the upcoming Superb’s design in sketches ahead of its global debut on November 2. Set to be available both as a liftback and an estate, the Superb will feature notable styling updates over its predecessor and will be offered with petrol, diesel, and plug-in-hybrid powertrain options. 

 

The new Superb in both its liftback and estate body styles

 

Visually, the new Superb’s fascia looks like an evolution of its predecessor, with subtly redesigned headlamps, grille and air vents. The rear section on the other hand, now gets slimmer taillamps with some other minor tweaks. Skoda has previously released pictures of the Superb estate testing.

 

A new Skoda Superb estate test mule

 

The new Superb’s interior has already been revealed and shares many elements with the recently unveiled Kodiaq SUV. The cabin features a freestanding 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster along with Skoda’s new smart dials. Aside from this, Skoda has also said that the car will be equipped with features such as seat ventilation, and optional massage seats. 

 

The all-new Superb will share many elements of its interior layout with the recently unveiled Kodiaq SUV

 

On the powertrain front, the Superb will globally be available with three petrol engines (149 to 262 bhp) two diesel engines (149 to 188 bhp) and a plug-in hybrid powertrain variant that churns out 202 bhp and comes mated to a 6-speed DSG gearbox. All the engines except for the PHEV will be mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission setup as standard. Aside from this, the PHEV variant will also feature a larger 25.7 kWh battery as compared to the 12.7 kWh setup on its predecessor. 

 

