Skoda Vision IN Based Compact SUV To Make World Debut In India In 2021

The Skoda Vision IN will go on sale in India before its sibling, the Volkswagen Taigun

Skoda Auto India is all set to launch its compact SUV in India in 2021. The SUV based on the Vision IN concept, which was showcased ahead of Auto Expo 2020, is all set make its world premiere in the country in the first quarter of 2021. The company also confirmed that the SUV will go on sale in the country in the second quarter of the next calendar year. In fact, Skoda's compact SUV will be launched before Volkswagen's Taigun.

Also Read: Auto Expo 2020: Skoda Vision IN SUV Concept Car Makes Its Debut

The Skoda Vision IN is 4,256 mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,671 mm. The rugged look of the SUV is characterised by the front end with the sleek headlamps, bold grille and the 19-inch alloys. The LED headlamps and the tail-lamps get the typical crystalline elements, giving it the familial Skoda SUV design cues.

The production version of the Skoda Vision IN compact SUV will pack 150 bhp from its1.5-litre TSI engine

It will have a 1.5-litre TSI petrol motor that will pump out close to 150 bhp and 250 Nm and will be paired to a 7-speed DSG gearbox. The Vision IN concept can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in 8.7 seconds and has a top speed of 195 kmph.

Also Read: Skoda Vision IN Compact SUV Patent Images Leaked

The Skoda Vision IN based compact SUV will be built on the MQB-A0 IN platform and will see use of local content at above 90 per cent. The car will be competitively priced too and that means we are looking at it giving cars like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier a run for their money.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.