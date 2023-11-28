Login

Skyhome Electric Sedan Has A Full-Size TV Inside

Skyworth Skyhome, from China's Skywell, is set to enter production next year.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 28, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • will be made under the Skyworth Automotive division.
  • features a full-size TV at the rear.
  • Details about the powertrain remain undisclosed.

Skywell, a Chinese electronics company, recently entered into the automotive industry with the introduction of its first vehicle - an electric sedan - the Skyhome, set to enter production next year under the Skyworth automotive division. Departing from the predominant trend of sharp designs as seen on EVs, the Skyhome showcases distinctive curves, featuring LED headlights, a panoramic glass roof, flush door handles, digital wing mirrors, and a full-width LED light bar.

 

The Skyhome electric sedan will be made under the Skyworth Automotive division.

 

The interior of the Skyhome is the talking point, particularly with the inclusion of a full-size retractable TV positioned at the headliner for rear passengers, which appears even larger than the 31.1-inch screen in the new BMW 7 Series. Additionally, the dashboard boasts a substantial display. Moreover, the car incorporates what the developers term "Ten Smart Butlers," an AI-driven technology offering functions ranging from entrepreneurial guidance to emotional support.

 

Also Read: Nissan To Build New Electric Leaf Crossover In The UK Alongside Next-Gen Qashqai & Juke Electric Crossovers

 

It features a full-size retractable TV positioned at the headliner for rear passengers.

 

The vehicle's advanced intelligent voice capabilities extend beyond the ordinary, claiming to "listen, speak, see, recognize, understand, and think," facilitated by multi-intent voice interaction technology. Impressively, it includes a non-contact vital signs monitoring system designed to detect health risks at early stages.

 

Also Read: Xiaomi SU7 Electric Sedan Exterior Design, Specifications Revealed

 

It features an AI-driven technology offering functions ranging from entrepreneurial guidance to emotional support.

 

Skyworth claims that the electric sedan features one of the industry's most advanced air suspensions, comprising a double-wishbone front setup, a rear aluminium alloy five-link layout, and a well-balanced 50:50 front and rear axle load ratio. The chassis design, integrating the battery pack as the body floor, purportedly reduces parts by 127 compared to conventional EVs, promising a weight reduction of 24 per cent. 

 

As for the powertrain, the specification and numbers on the output remain undisclosed.

 

# Skyworth Skyhome# Skyworth Skyhome electric sedan# Skyworth Skyhome electric# Chinese EVs# Electric Sedan
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Hyundai Venue
2020 Hyundai Venue
35,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 11.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Kia Seltos
2023 Kia Seltos
1,200 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 22.50 L
₹ 47,593/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
2013 Audi A6
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 11.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Honda CR-V
6.5
0
10
2014 Honda CR-V
75,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 9.50 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

Expected Price :

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 21, 2023

Yamaha XSR155
Yamaha XSR155

Expected Price :

₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Lotus Introduces New 450 kW DC Charger For EV Lineup
Lotus Introduces New 450 kW DC Charger For EV Lineup
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-9980 second ago

Owned by Geely, Lotus has pledged to become fully electric by 2028

Lamborghini Countach From Wolf Of Wall Street Left Unsold At Auction
Lamborghini Countach From Wolf Of Wall Street Left Unsold At Auction
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-9784 second ago

It received a bid of $1,350,000 (11.25 crore) that the seller chose not to accept and re-auctioned in December.

Volkswagen Announces New Low-Cost Electric Platform For China
Volkswagen Announces New Low-Cost Electric Platform For China
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-9585 second ago

The new platform will largely use local components and has been dubbed the ‘A Main Platform’ with the first electric vehicle set to roll out in 2026, specifically for the Chinese market.

2024 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R, Super Adventure S Revealed
2024 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R, Super Adventure S Revealed
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-9318 second ago

The 2024 edition of the 1290 Super Adventure siblings receive new colour options for 2024

MotoGP: Fabio Di Giannantonio Finds A 2024 Ride With Valentino Rossi’s VR46 Ducati Team
MotoGP: Fabio Di Giannantonio Finds A 2024 Ride With Valentino Rossi’s VR46 Ducati Team
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-7490 second ago

MotoGP's newest grand prix winner has finally found a seat after a string of tremendous performances in the final leg of the 2023 season

Kush Maini Secures 2024 Formula 2 Seat; Joins Invicta Virtuosi Team
Kush Maini Secures 2024 Formula 2 Seat; Joins Invicta Virtuosi Team
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-5392 second ago

Maini will partner current F3 champion Gabriel Bortoleto for the 2024 F2 season

All-New Renault Duster Images Leaked; Global Debut On November 29
All-New Renault Duster Images Leaked; Global Debut On November 29
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-47 second ago

The all-new Duster is based on the Bigster concept showcased earlier, and shares a lot of design elements

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition: Top 5 Highlights
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition: Top 5 Highlights
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

52 minutes ago

Royal Enfield took the wraps off its latest 650 cc motorcycle, the Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023 in Goa. Here are the top 5 highlights of the newest Royal Enfield bike, albeit in its Motoverse edition.

Bentley Adds Queen Elizabeth II's Custom 2020 Mulsanne to Heritage Collection
Bentley Adds Queen Elizabeth II's Custom 2020 Mulsanne to Heritage Collection
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The 2020 Mulsanne Extended Wheelbase was commissioned by Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and served the royal family.

Tata Motors Mulls Price Hike For Passenger Vehicles, EVs In January 2024
Tata Motors Mulls Price Hike For Passenger Vehicles, EVs In January 2024
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

This decision aligns with similar steps initiated by other carmakers including Audi and Maruti Suzuki.

Toyota To Start Selling Small Electric Sedan In China By Year-End - Report
Toyota To Start Selling Small Electric Sedan In China By Year-End - Report
c&b icon
By Reuters
calendar-icon

1 year ago

Toyota Motor Corp plans to start production and sales of a small electric sedan powered by BYD Co Ltd batteries by year-end as part of an ongoing collaboration with the Chinese company, three people close to the Japanese carmaker said.

Hyundai Motor Launches First Electric Sedan, Taking On Tesla
Hyundai Motor Launches First Electric Sedan, Taking On Tesla
c&b icon
By Reuters
calendar-icon

1 year ago

The Hyundai electric sedan will have a driving range of about 610 kilometres (380 miles), around 30% more than the Ioniq 5 crossover, Hyundai said.

Exclusive: Prevail Electric To Introduce Electric Sedan
Exclusive: Prevail Electric To Introduce Electric Sedan
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 years ago

The new electric car in the sedan segment will have at least 300 km range, and will be launched in 2023, Hemant Bhatt, CEO, Prevail Electric has said.

Mercedes Teases EQS; Electric Sedan Will Come With Top Notch Air Filter
Mercedes Teases EQS; Electric Sedan Will Come With Top Notch Air Filter
c&b icon
By Ameya Naik
calendar-icon

2 years ago

The company has said that it will provide an optional interior air filtering system on the upcoming EQS electric sedan.

China Liberates Its Automotive Strategy To Support Hybrid Vehicles Sales
China Liberates Its Automotive Strategy To Support Hybrid Vehicles Sales
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 years ago

The Ministry Of Industry And Information Technology in China wants to amend the quota regulations and allow automakers to include more fuel-efficient hybrid vehicles in their line-up.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Skyhome Electric Sedan Has A Full-Size TV Inside
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved