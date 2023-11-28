Skyhome Electric Sedan Has A Full-Size TV Inside

Skywell, a Chinese electronics company, recently entered into the automotive industry with the introduction of its first vehicle - an electric sedan - the Skyhome, set to enter production next year under the Skyworth automotive division. Departing from the predominant trend of sharp designs as seen on EVs, the Skyhome showcases distinctive curves, featuring LED headlights, a panoramic glass roof, flush door handles, digital wing mirrors, and a full-width LED light bar.

The interior of the Skyhome is the talking point, particularly with the inclusion of a full-size retractable TV positioned at the headliner for rear passengers, which appears even larger than the 31.1-inch screen in the new BMW 7 Series. Additionally, the dashboard boasts a substantial display. Moreover, the car incorporates what the developers term "Ten Smart Butlers," an AI-driven technology offering functions ranging from entrepreneurial guidance to emotional support.

The vehicle's advanced intelligent voice capabilities extend beyond the ordinary, claiming to "listen, speak, see, recognize, understand, and think," facilitated by multi-intent voice interaction technology. Impressively, it includes a non-contact vital signs monitoring system designed to detect health risks at early stages.

Skyworth claims that the electric sedan features one of the industry's most advanced air suspensions, comprising a double-wishbone front setup, a rear aluminium alloy five-link layout, and a well-balanced 50:50 front and rear axle load ratio. The chassis design, integrating the battery pack as the body floor, purportedly reduces parts by 127 compared to conventional EVs, promising a weight reduction of 24 per cent.

As for the powertrain, the specification and numbers on the output remain undisclosed.