Stellantis to Invest in Mirafiori Site, Turin for Sustainable Operations

Automaker Stellantis has unveiled its intentions to invest up to €200 million ($218 million) in its Mirafiori site in Turin, Italy, as part of its "green campus" initiative. Mirafiori will join Poissy in France and Russelsheim in Germany as one of Stellantis' primary locations, where the company aims to create carbon-neutral bases for design, research and development, and central functions. By transforming Mirafiori, which holds historical significance as Fiat's home, Stellantis seeks to establish a key facility for sustainable operations and advancement in these areas.

The company aims to adapt its iconic buildings to accommodate the evolving hybrid work models and reduce its carbon footprint. Xavier Chéreau, Stellantis' Chief Human Resources & Transformation Officer, stated, "We are rethinking our iconic buildings to better respond to our new hybrid ways of working, as a significant number of our colleagues are taking advantage of flexible remote working, while also contributing to the company's carbon footprint reduction."

The Mirafiori project is expected to be completed by 2025 and will house at least 10,000 Stellantis employees, with approximately 60% of them being engineers. While the total investment remains difficult to quantify, it could reach up to €200 million ($218 million), according to Chéreau. This announcement demonstrates Stellantis' commitment to investing in Italy and advancing the energy transition, as emphasized by Gianluca Ficco, a representative of the UILM metalworkers' union.

Stellantis had previously announced its investment in Mirafiori to expand the production of electrified dual-clutch transmissions (eDCT). Additionally, the plant will serve as the company's primary hub for its circular economy business, focusing on vehicle reconditioning, dismantling, and component reuse. The "green campus" initiative aligns with Stellantis' efforts to enhance sustainability and embrace new working models while maintaining its historic ties to the Mirafiori site.



