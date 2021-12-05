Street-Legal MotoGP Bikes That You Can Buy

Every motorhead aspires to ride a MotoGP bike, however, due to commercial vehicle regulations not many can experience a ride on these wheels. Moreover, racing bikes are not allowed to run on the roads as these bikes can catch dangerous speeds. But there is another way to experience the thrill of riding these superfast bikes- by choosing one of the street-legal MotoGP bikes. These bikes are not the exact iterations of the ones you witness in the race, but that doesn't mean you'll be disappointed. Here are the bikes that you can pick to realise your dream of owning a MotoGP bike:

Aprilia RSV4 RF

Photo Credit: www.aprilia.com

One of the best street-legal MotoGP bikes is RSV4. It is the flagship model of the Aprilia that won the Grand Prix for Max Biaggi thrice- 2009, 2010 and 2012. A modified version of the bike is available in the market that is suitable for daily commutes but doesn't compromise on the feel or aesthetics of the bike. With more than 200 hp engine, class performance and lighter weight, the bike is equally efficient on the track as it is on the streets. The bike is equipped with a Dynamic Control Suite that includes the Aprilia Performance Ride Control, the Aprilia Wheelie Control – a really cool technology that allows you to do wheelies easily and with safety, plus Aprilia Launch Control that gives you instant start and power from the get go.

Yamaha YZF-R1 M

Photo Credit: www.yamahamotorsports.com

Yamaha is not only a big name in the motor industry, it is also one of the top competitors at Grand Prix, and a top manufacturer of street-legal MotoGP bikes. The Yamaha YZF-R1 M is the result of years of understanding the needs on a race track. The bike features an upgraded accelerator position sensor, inertial measure unit and a complete engine break management system to enhance the efficiency of the bike and the safety of the rider. The street version of the bike may not be as fast, but it is equally stunning. Go for this bike if you're someone who like to experience the race track during your everyday rides.

Ronax 500

Photo Credit: www.ronax500.com

German manufacturer Ronax built this bike for motorheads to get the superbike experience on the street. This 2-stroke powered superbike is restricted at 46 units for everyday use, keeping the safety regulations in check. Ronax 500 is inspired by the legendary NSR 500 which was the last superbike to win the Grand Prix. The street version of the bike is powered by the same 500cc, V4 2-stroke motor that churns out 162PS at 11,500rpm, making it one of the best street-legal MotoGP bikes.

Apart from these top three bikes, Ducati 1299 Panigale R Final Edition and Honda RC-213V-S also make the list of street-legal MotoGP bikes. Although lavishly priced, these beauties make up for every penny spent on them with a phenomenal super bike riding experience. Tell us in the comments about the superbike that you'd like to make street-legal.