New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Supreme Court Stops E-Rickshaw Registration In India

Any EV customer across India will have to use Amit Engineering's service to get their vehicle registered, as it has leased the rights from Kanishk Sinha.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
0  Views
States and union territories cannot directly register EVs in India. expand View Photos
States and union territories cannot directly register EVs in India.

Highlights

  • States and union territories cannot directly register EVs in India.
  • Supreme court has also stopped EV registration in India.
  • Kanishk Sinha has the patent for EV registration in India.

The EV evolution has taken a rather interesting turn in India. Kanishk Sinha, a Kolkata based lawyer who is a patentee for registration of electric vehicles across India for 20 years is claiming to be the only facilitator who can get electric vehicles registered in India. As per his claim, any individual state or union territory doesn't have the rights to directly register any battery operated electric vehicle in their province. Any EV customer will have to use Amit Engineering's service to get their vehicle registered, as it has leased the rights from Kanishk Sinha.

Also Read: Delhi Government Launches 'Switch Delhi' Campaign To Promote Electric Vehicles

e rickshaw main

Supreme Court has stopped the registration of E-Rickshaws.

The apex court's order also states that EV registration by any other party, be it state or union territory, will be considered to be an infringement of the patent and thereby of Supreme Court's order as well. As per Sinha's claims, the Supreme Court has also put a stay order on registration of EVs by Delhi Government. The court had also asked to stop the registration of electric vehicles in India on February 24, 2020 and it was upheld by the Supreme Court on January 12, 2021. The Delhi government has said that it will stop the registration of e-Rickshaws in the state while the Jammu & Kashmir government has already stopped. Other states are yet to follow the order. 

Newsbeep

Also Read: Ford Says It Will Nearly Double Electric Auto Investment

j16dipao

Arvind Kejriwal had announced the 'Switch Delhi' campaign yesterday.

0 Comments

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also launched the 'Switch Delhi' campaign on February 4 to promote electric vehicles. Kejriwal has appealed to people of Delhi to adopt electric vehicles, and also announced that the state government will hire only electric vehicles for various purposes in the next six weeks. With the new policy, the Delhi Government aims at achieving an ambitious target of having at least 25 per cent of vehicles running on electricity by 2024.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Car Models

Gib 300x600
x
Land Rover Range Rover Sport Crosses 1 Million Sales Milestone
Land Rover Range Rover Sport Crosses 1 Million Sales Milestone
2021 MG ZS EV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 20.99 Lakh
2021 MG ZS EV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 20.99 Lakh
It's Official! Lewis Hamilton Signs Contract With Mercedes
It's Official! Lewis Hamilton Signs Contract With Mercedes
2021 MG ZS EV India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
2021 MG ZS EV India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities