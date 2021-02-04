Delhi Government Launches 'Switch Delhi' Campaign To Promote Electric Vehicles

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has launched the 'Switch Delhi' campaign on February 4 to promote electric vehicles. Announcing the new EV policy, Kejriwal appealed to people of Delhi to adopt electric vehicles, and also announced that the state government will hire only electric vehicles for various purposes in the next six weeks. With its new electric vehicle policy, the Delhi Government aims at achieving an ambitious target of having at least 25 per cent of vehicles running on electricity by 2024.

The chief minister has also urged delivery chains, big companies, resident welfare associations, markets associations, malls and cinema halls to promote electric vehicles and set up charging stations at their premises. Under its electric vehicle policy, the Delhi government has planned extensive subsidies on purchase of electric two-wheelers and four-wheelers, besides waiving road tax and registration charges.

"I also want to appeal to the youth to buy an electric vehicle as their first vehicle." He appealed to people to make the campaign a mass movement.

"In 'Switch Delhi' campaign, awareness will be created about benefits of electric vehicles and how it can contribute to making Delhi clean and pollution free. I appeal to people to take part in the campaign to promote replacement of polluting petrol and diesel vehicles with electric vehicles and make contribution towards a pollution-free Delhi," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi government had announced the EV policy in December 2019, and notified in August 2020, to boost the economy, create jobs and reduce air pollution by offering subsidies and waivers on road tax and registration for electric vehicle purchases in Delhi.

For two-wheelers, auto-rickshaw and freight vehicles running on environment friendly fuel, the subsidy is ₹ 5,000 per kWh of the battery capacity

In October 2020, the Delhi government had officially notified a full waiver on road tax and registration fee for battery-operated vehicles. This benefit is in addition to a subsidy of ₹ 10,000 per kWh for the first 1,000 electric four-wheelers, capped at ₹ 1,50,000 per vehicle. For two-wheelers, auto-rickshaw and freight vehicles running on environment friendly fuel, the subsidy is ₹ 5,000 per kWh of the battery capacity up to ₹ 30,000 per vehicle.

More than 6,000 vehicles have been purchased since the policy was announced in August 2020. The government has also issued tenders for setting up 100 charging stations across Delhi, Kejriwal said.

