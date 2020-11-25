New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Supreme Court To Release Final Judgment On FADA's Appeal Of Registering Of BS4 Vehicles

FADA had appealed to the Supreme Court to allow the registration of BS4 compliant vehicles that were purchased before April 1, 2020, but could not be registered due to the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdown.

By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The official Supreme Court order on the latest hearing is expected to be released today expand View Photos
The official Supreme Court order on the latest hearing is expected to be released today

Highlights

  • FADA has said that the Supreme Court had accepted its appeal
  • The final order is expected to be released today
  • Vehicles that were uploaded on Vahan before April 1 can be registered

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has said that the Supreme Court has accepted its appeal regarding the registration of BS4 vehicles in India. FADA President, Vinkesh Gulati has tweeted saying - "Good day for us in Supreme Court Delhi BS4 Case today. Our Appeal was accepted. Awaiting final orders for more details. Please check Supreme Court Site for order tomorrow." FADA had appealed to the Supreme Court to allow the registration of BS4 compliant vehicles that were purchased before April 1, 2020, but could not be registered due to the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdown.

Earlier in March 2020, FADA had filed an application seeking the extension on sale and registration of BS4 vehicles for a month, because of the loss of sales due to the lockdown imposed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Supreme Court had allowed 10 per cent of the unsold BS4 vehicles, which was 1.05 lakh units, to be sold within 10 days of the end of the lockdown. However, it withdrew the order when the dealers exceeded the limit and sold over 2.55 lakh BS4 vehicles. The court said that the additional vehicles that had been sold during these 10 days will not be registered.

Also Read: BS4 Vehicles Sold Post Lockdown Cannot Be Registered: Supreme Court

pjaiqe78

The Supreme Court had ordered that only those BS4 vehicles that were uploaded on the Vahan portal before April 1 can be registered

Newsbeep

Earlier in August 2020, the Supreme Court had passed a judgment saying that only those BS4 compliant vehicles that were uploaded on the transport department's official portal Vahan, can be registered. However, that still left thousands of BS4 vehicles that still could not be registered, as dealers could not upload them on the Vahan portal due to the lockdown. In September 2020, the court allowed registration of diesel vehicles purchased before April 1 that are to be used in essential public services and public utility services by Municipal Corporations and the Delhi Police. At that time, the court also allowed the registration of CNG vehicles subject to the compliance of all rules and regulations.

Also Read: Supreme Court Extends Order Barring Registration Of BS4 vehicles

vhii6e3g

Now, the court has ruled that all BS4 CNG vehicles that uploaded on the Vahan portal before April 1, 2020 can be registered

0 Comments

However, in the hearing that took place on November 24, 2020, the Supreme Court has allowed registration of only BS4 CNG vehicles that were already uploaded on the Vahan portal before April 1, 2020. The official order will be released today. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Supreme Court To Release Final Judgment On FADA's Appeal Of Registering Of BS4 Vehicles
Supreme Court To Release Final Judgment On FADA's Appeal Of Registering Of BS4 Vehicles
New Honda City Hatchback Unveiled In Thailand
New Honda City Hatchback Unveiled In Thailand
Toyota Innova Crysta: New vs Old
Toyota Innova Crysta: New vs Old
Toyota Halts Operations At Indian Plant Again As Union Strike Continues
Toyota Halts Operations At Indian Plant Again As Union Strike Continues
Continental India Researching Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Technology With IITs
Continental India Researching Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Technology With IITs
F1: Mick Schumacher Uses Tips From His Father, Michael Schumacher 
F1: Mick Schumacher Uses Tips From His Father, Michael Schumacher 
Porsche Taycan EV Breaks Drifting World Record 
Porsche Taycan EV Breaks Drifting World Record 
Datsun Rolls Out Discounts of Up to Rs. 51,000 On Its BS6 Cars In November
Datsun Rolls Out Discounts of Up to Rs. 51,000 On Its BS6 Cars In November
European Union Says It Could Be Self-Sufficient In Electric Vehicle Batteries By 2025
European Union Says It Could Be Self-Sufficient In Electric Vehicle Batteries By 2025
Toyota Innova Crysta: New vs Old
Toyota Innova Crysta: New vs Old
Supreme Court To Release Final Judgment On FADA's Appeal Of Registering Of BS4 Vehicles
Supreme Court To Release Final Judgment On FADA's Appeal Of Registering Of BS4 Vehicles
New Honda City Hatchback Unveiled In Thailand
New Honda City Hatchback Unveiled In Thailand
2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR Unveiled
2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR Unveiled
Honda Transalp Rumours Resurface From Japan
Honda Transalp Rumours Resurface From Japan
F1: Mick Schumacher Uses Tips From His Father, Michael Schumacher 
F1: Mick Schumacher Uses Tips From His Father, Michael Schumacher 
Toyota Halts Production At Bidadi Plant In Karnataka Again. Here's Why
Toyota Halts Production At Bidadi Plant In Karnataka Again. Here's Why
Branded Content: Audi Approved Plus- Your Gateway To Luxury
Branded Content: Audi Approved Plus- Your Gateway To Luxury
Continental India Researching Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Technology With IITs
Continental India Researching Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Technology With IITs
Tesla Model S Gets Improved Range; Beats Nearest Rival Lucid Air
Tesla Model S Gets Improved Range; Beats Nearest Rival Lucid Air
Rolls-Royce Black Badge Family Gets A 'Neon Nights' Paint Trilogy
Rolls-Royce Black Badge Family Gets A 'Neon Nights' Paint Trilogy
Volkswagen Motorsport India Kicks-Off Inaugural Virtual Racing Championship
Volkswagen Motorsport India Kicks-Off Inaugural Virtual Racing Championship
Porsche Taycan EV Breaks Drifting World Record 
Porsche Taycan EV Breaks Drifting World Record 
Toyota Halts Production At Bidadi Plant In Karnataka Again. Here's Why
Toyota Halts Production At Bidadi Plant In Karnataka Again. Here's Why
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.26 Lakh
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.26 Lakh
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
2021 Norton V4RR Confirmed By New CEO Under TVS Ownership
2021 Norton V4RR Confirmed By New CEO Under TVS Ownership
Harley-Davidson Riders Conduct 'Dark Ride' To Express Solidarity With Dealers
Harley-Davidson Riders Conduct 'Dark Ride' To Express Solidarity With Dealers

New Car Models

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Hatchback, 21.4 - 27.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.64 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,699 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
Toyota Halts Production At Bidadi Plant In Karnataka Again. Here's Why
Toyota Halts Production At Bidadi Plant In Karnataka Again. Here's Why
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.26 Lakh
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.26 Lakh
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
2021 Norton V4RR Confirmed By New CEO Under TVS Ownership
2021 Norton V4RR Confirmed By New CEO Under TVS Ownership
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities