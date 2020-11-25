Supreme Court To Release Final Judgment On FADA's Appeal Of Registering Of BS4 Vehicles

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has said that the Supreme Court has accepted its appeal regarding the registration of BS4 vehicles in India. FADA President, Vinkesh Gulati has tweeted saying - "Good day for us in Supreme Court Delhi BS4 Case today. Our Appeal was accepted. Awaiting final orders for more details. Please check Supreme Court Site for order tomorrow." FADA had appealed to the Supreme Court to allow the registration of BS4 compliant vehicles that were purchased before April 1, 2020, but could not be registered due to the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdown.

Earlier in March 2020, FADA had filed an application seeking the extension on sale and registration of BS4 vehicles for a month, because of the loss of sales due to the lockdown imposed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Supreme Court had allowed 10 per cent of the unsold BS4 vehicles, which was 1.05 lakh units, to be sold within 10 days of the end of the lockdown. However, it withdrew the order when the dealers exceeded the limit and sold over 2.55 lakh BS4 vehicles. The court said that the additional vehicles that had been sold during these 10 days will not be registered.

The Supreme Court had ordered that only those BS4 vehicles that were uploaded on the Vahan portal before April 1 can be registered

Earlier in August 2020, the Supreme Court had passed a judgment saying that only those BS4 compliant vehicles that were uploaded on the transport department's official portal Vahan, can be registered. However, that still left thousands of BS4 vehicles that still could not be registered, as dealers could not upload them on the Vahan portal due to the lockdown. In September 2020, the court allowed registration of diesel vehicles purchased before April 1 that are to be used in essential public services and public utility services by Municipal Corporations and the Delhi Police. At that time, the court also allowed the registration of CNG vehicles subject to the compliance of all rules and regulations.

Now, the court has ruled that all BS4 CNG vehicles that uploaded on the Vahan portal before April 1, 2020 can be registered

However, in the hearing that took place on November 24, 2020, the Supreme Court has allowed registration of only BS4 CNG vehicles that were already uploaded on the Vahan portal before April 1, 2020. The official order will be released today.

