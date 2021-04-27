SUVs Accounted For 34% Of Total PV Sales In Q1 Of 2021: Jato India

Jato Dynamics says that manufacturers are gearing up to launch at least 10 more SUVs this year

According to data released by automotive insights and analytics provider, Jato Dynamics India, SUVs accounted for about 34 per cent of total passenger vehicle sales in the first quarter of the calendar year 2021. The data provided by Jato India, which measured sales contribution based on vehicle body type, showed that hatchbacks continued to lead the pack accounting for nearly 42 per cent of total sales. Sedans and MPVs, on the other hand, contributed 12 per cent each to total passenger vehicle sales in the Q1 of 2021.

Also Read: Passenger Vehicle Sales Grew 3% Over February 2021; Total PV Sales In FY2021 Fell By 2%

SUVs accounted for 34% of total #sales in Q12021. OEMs are gearing up to launch 10 more SUVs to cater to the growing appetite for #SUV bodystyle. pic.twitter.com/MfH9hwuo2L — JATO Dynamics India (@JATOIndia) April 27, 2021

Jato Dynamics India also says that vehicle manufacturers in India are gearing up to launch at least 10 more SUVs this year, to cater to the growing appetite for SUV body style. Some of the upcoming models slated to go on sale in India this year include - Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Tiguan facelift (5-seater), Hyundai Alazar, Mahindra XUV700, and new-gen Scorpio among others. In fact, Kia India too is working on a new SUV for India, which is expected to be the 7-seater version of the Seltos, however that will only come in early 2022.

Also Read: Electric Vehicle Sales Down By 19.91 Per Cent In FY2020-21

The Hyundai Creta was the best-selling SUV in the first quarter of 2021 calendar year

Between January and March 2021, total utility vehicle sales stood at 383,643 units. However, this also includes MPVs. Having said that, the top 5 SUVs sold during the same period included - the Hyundai Creta (37,352), Venue (33,725), Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (33,483), Kia Seltos (28,731) and Sonet (25,354). The Creta, Venue and Vitara Brezza were also among the top 10 cars sold during the Financial Year 2020-21.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.