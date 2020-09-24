Suzuki V-Strom 160 Revealed In Patent Images

Suzuki's Chinese partner Haojue has revealed a mini adventure bike in latest patent images, and the bike seems to take a lot of design inspiration from the Suzuki V-Strom 1050. There's the signature beak up front, big windscreen, muscular fuel tank, wide single-piece seat and a chunky grab rail. The side panels also give the bike a sleek finish, and the tall and wide handlebars have the typical handguards that seem to have become mandatory on any adventure-styled model. Also seen are alloy wheels, a plastic engine bash plate, and an exhaust with a shield, as well as disc brakes on both wheels, possibly with single-channel ABS.

The design certainly looks like a smaller version of the Suzuki V-Strom, so we won't be surprised if a V-Strom 160 does make it to production

Now, there's no evidence that the bike shown in the images will end up being a smaller version of the Suzuki V-Strom. But considering Haojue also announced the DR300 earlier this year, which can quite practically form the basis for a Suzuki GSX-S300, an entry-level 300 cc sport motorcycle, it's only logical that the latest mini-adventure bike has the possibility to end up as a V-Strom 160. The engine will be the same used on the Haojue DR160S, so the 162 cc, single-cylinder mill is capable of producing 15 bhp of power and 14 Nm of peak torque.

The design certainly looks appealing for a mini-ADV, and Suzuki already has the Suzuki Gixxer 155 on sale in India, so it's unlikely that an all-new adventure bike based on an engine made in China could make its way to Suzuki India's line-up. The new 160 cc adventure bike though will likely only be sold in China, and under the Haojue brand, but expect some other markets to get a smaller version of the Suzuki V-Strom, possibly with an engine more in the region of 300 cc. A Suzuki V-Strom 300 will certainly be more appealing than a V-Strom 160. Of course, all this is conjecture at this point, and there's no official word on a mini Suzuki V-Strom in the works, yet!

