Tata Motors Group Global Sales Up 33 Per Cent In Q2 FY2023

The Tata Motors Group released its cumulative global sales for the second quarter of the financial year posting a 33 per cent gain year-on-year. Cumulative global sales of all Tata motor Group companies amounted to 3,35,976 units, up from 2,51,689 vehicles in the same period last year. Quarter-on-quarter numbers too were up with the Group having posted cumulative sales of 3,16,443 units in Q1 FY2023.

Passenger vehicle sales amounted to 2,32,750 units (including Jaguar Land Rover) in the quarter while commercial vehicle sales from Tata motor’s commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo stood at 1,03,226 vehicles. Cumulative PV sales were up 43 per cent year on year and up 9.3 per cent over the previous quarter.

Land Rover continued to account for the bulk of JLR's global sales

Commercial vehicles sales meanwhile were up 16 per cent over the same quarter last year.

Jaguar Land Rover reported cumulative global wholesales of 89,899 units, up from 82,578 units in the last quarter. The cumulative sales included 14,592 units from the JLR-Chery Automobiles joint venture operating in China. Land Rover continued to make-up the bulk of the company’s sales with 73,268 wholesales with Jaguar accounting for 16,631 vehicles.