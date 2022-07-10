Tata Motors Raises Passenger Vehicle Prices
Indian carmaker Tata Motors raised the price of its passenger vehicles on Saturday as input prices continue to increase.
Prices of vehicles were increased 0.55% on average with immediate effect, the company said.
Automobile companies have been raising prices gradually as key commodity prices have risen for several quarters.
