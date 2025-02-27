Tata Sierra Spotted Testing In India

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Tata Sierra Spotted Testing In IndiaKia Concept EV2 SUV Previews Subcompact Electric SUV Due In 2026Kia EV4 Revealed With 81.4 kWh Battery, Up To 630 km RangeUltraviolette Scooter, Cruiser, Sport-Tourer Concepts To Debut On March 5Volvo ES90 To Offer Up To 700 Km Range, Charge At Up To 350 kW
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
2025 KTM 390 Adventure ReviewTriumph Daytona 660 Review: Old name with the same game? | Road Test | carandbikeTata Nexon 3000 Km Long Term Review: 3 Reasons to Buy, 3 Reasons to Avoid
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra Thar eBYD SeagullNissan JukeMaruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricVolvo New XC90
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ducati New Multistrada V2Husqvarna Svartpilen 125Kawasaki New Versys X-300Harley-Davidson LiveWireBSA B65
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Tata Sierra Spotted Testing In India

The Tata Sierra was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and will be sold in both EV and ICE formats
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 27, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Tata is expected to launch the Sierra towards the end of the year.
  • Marks the return of the Sierra nameplate after 22 years.
  • To be offered with petrol and diesel powertrains.

The production-spec version of the upcoming Tata Sierra has been spotted testing on Indian roads. The test mule was spotted wearing heavy camouflage, though the presence of air intakes in the lower bumper suggests that this is the internal combustion version.  Showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the SUV marks the return of the Sierra nameplate in Tata Motors’ portfolio after nearly 22 years. However, while its predecessor was solely offered in three-door form, the new model will be a five-door SUV.

 

Also Read: Tata Nexon Petrol Automatic 3000 km Long Term Review
 

Tata Sierra

The new Sierra has a boxy silhouette, much like its predecessor

 

On the cosmetic front, the new Sierra retains the boxy proportions of its predecessor, although the styling is vastly different. The front end of the SUV gets a contrasting black panel that houses the full-width DRLs. The sleek headlamps of the Sierra sit below the DRLs and flank the air intakes on the grille. The fascia also has a large air demand a notable skid plate at the base of the bumper. In profile, the Sierra has a clean design, with a mildly visible shoulder line. The near-production concept featured gloss black cladding around the wheel arches and along the lower doors. The rear end of the Sierra sports a single lightbar that runs the full width of the SUV’s tail section.

 

Also Read: Tata Nexon Petrol, Diesel Now Gets A Panoramic Sunroof On Top Variants
 

Tata Sierra 1

The Sierra is expected to be offered with petrol and diesel engines

 

On the powertrain front, Tata said that the Sierra will feature next-generation engines and will be sold in both all-electric and internal combustion forms. Engine details of the show car have not yet been revealed though the Sierra could debut Tata's new 1.5-litre Hyperion turbo-petrol engine alongside a diesel engine option. 


 Source

# Tata Sierra# Tata Motors# Tata Sierra spyshots# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Over these last three months, the Nexon has been my primary mode of transportation be it to the office, running small errands around my home, and going for weekend getaways.
    Tata Nexon Petrol Automatic 3000 km Long Term Review
  • The launch of the Nexon EV 45 had raised questions on how the Nexon EV’s line-up would shape up going forward with the new variant offering a minimal price difference over the Nexon EV LR.
    Tata Nexon EV LR 40.5 kWh Discontinued; Now Available Only With 30 kWh and 45 kWh Batteries
  • As part of its Open Collaboration 2.0 initiative, Tata Motors is aiming to solve as many challenges that exist for potential electric car buyers, including a need for on-demand remote charging.
    Tata To Roll Out Mobile EV Charging In Two Cities By Mid-2025; Introduce UPI Payments For Community EV Chargers
  • The charging stations will be set up across many major cities and highways in India and prioritise Tata owners, over other customers
    Tata Motors To Expand Fast Charging Network In India With 120 kW Mega Chargers
  • Tata Motors has rolled out 5 lakh units of the Punch micro SUV ever since its launch in 2021.
    Tata Punch Surpasses 5 Lakh Units Production Milestone

Latest News

  • The Tata Sierra was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and will be sold in both EV and ICE formats
    Tata Sierra Spotted Testing In India
  • The Concept EV2 previews the smallest model in Kia’s EV family, which is set to go on sale in global markets in 2026.
    Kia Concept EV2 SUV Previews Subcompact Electric SUV Due In 2026
  • Offered in both sedan and hatchback guises, the EV4 is built on Kia’s E-GMP platform and can be had with two battery pack options
    Kia EV4 Revealed With 81.4 kWh Battery, Up To 630 km Range
  • Ultraviolette has confirmed its plans to launch multiple new products across different segments in India
    Ultraviolette Scooter, Cruiser, Sport-Tourer Concepts To Debut On March 5
  • Volvo says that the ES90 equipped with a 106 kWh battery and dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain will do up to 700 km on a full charge.
    Volvo ES90 To Offer Up To 700 Km Range, Charge At Up To 350 kW
  • KTM currently seeks funds of EUR 800 million to repay 30 per cent of creditors' claims and restart production
    KTM Restructuring Plan Approved By Creditors; Seeks €800 Million Funding
  • Mercedes has fitted the prototype solid state battery packs into EQS test cars which commenced road testing in February 2025.
    Mercedes-Benz Commences Road Testing Of New Solid State Batteries; Targets 1,000 Km Range
  • The teasers are expected to preview the production derivative of the bZ Compact Crossover concept that debuted in 2022.
    All-New Toyota EV Teased Ahead Of Global Debut On March 12
  • The Comet EV is the fourth model in the brand’s lineup to get the Blackstorm Edition.
    MG Comet EV Blackstorm Launched At Rs 9.81 Lakh
  • Honda has sold 53,326 units of the Elevate in the domestic market, and exported 47,653 units to foreign countries
    Honda Elevate Records 1 Lakh Sales Milestone
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved