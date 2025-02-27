Tata Sierra Spotted Testing In India

The production-spec version of the upcoming Tata Sierra has been spotted testing on Indian roads. The test mule was spotted wearing heavy camouflage, though the presence of air intakes in the lower bumper suggests that this is the internal combustion version. Showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the SUV marks the return of the Sierra nameplate in Tata Motors’ portfolio after nearly 22 years. However, while its predecessor was solely offered in three-door form, the new model will be a five-door SUV.

The new Sierra has a boxy silhouette, much like its predecessor

On the cosmetic front, the new Sierra retains the boxy proportions of its predecessor, although the styling is vastly different. The front end of the SUV gets a contrasting black panel that houses the full-width DRLs. The sleek headlamps of the Sierra sit below the DRLs and flank the air intakes on the grille. The fascia also has a large air demand a notable skid plate at the base of the bumper. In profile, the Sierra has a clean design, with a mildly visible shoulder line. The near-production concept featured gloss black cladding around the wheel arches and along the lower doors. The rear end of the Sierra sports a single lightbar that runs the full width of the SUV’s tail section.

The Sierra is expected to be offered with petrol and diesel engines

On the powertrain front, Tata said that the Sierra will feature next-generation engines and will be sold in both all-electric and internal combustion forms. Engine details of the show car have not yet been revealed though the Sierra could debut Tata's new 1.5-litre Hyperion turbo-petrol engine alongside a diesel engine option.



