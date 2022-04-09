Teflon Coating- Pros and Cons

The process includes the entire car surface being washed and cleaned thoroughly to get rid of any dust particles. Secondly, the car body is wiped properly and dried completely. Next, Teflon coating is applied over the entire car body in a lubricated form. The next step is that after the applied coating is dried completely in about 15 to 20 minutes, the car is polished by a car buffing machine to an immaculate glossy finish and lastly the process of buffing takes more than 30 minutes and it even removes minor scratches if done properly by the professionals.

Advantages of Teflon:

The advantage of Teflon is that it can protect your car from any kind of scratches. Our cars get scratches from a lot of things and there can even be some minor scratches as well while we are just dusting or taking care of the car but because of Teflon, there won't be any scratches. Teflon induces hydrophobicity which means that it doesn't let water stay on the surface which means that Teflon is waterproof and eventually it prevents stains and keeps the shine. Now if you have some scratches on the car surface already you can get rid of it with Teflon coating therefore it is amazing. A Teflon coating can even protect the Paint of the car and it even keeps the shine longer. Your car would look good and it would shine, always giving your car its original look. Teflon coating is not as costly as a ceramic coating. Depending on the size of the vehicle, it costs around Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 7,000.

Disadvantages of Teflon:

There isn't anything bad about Teflon. You can apply Teflon to your car without any worries. But what you must know is that Teflon is a registered Patent of Company DuPont and now part of Chemours India. What is bad about Teflon is that workshops take customers for a ride while they just wax and polish the vehicles in the name of Teflon coating. Also, polishes are way different from Teflon coating and hence they don't give the same benefits. Many customers don't realize the difference between polishing and Teflon coating therefore one can be cheated easily. You have to be careful. Teflon has been even tested in various laboratories and according to them, it can withstand a temperature of 260 degrees Celsius.