Tesla Bringing New Roadster Prototype To Petersen Automotive Museum 

Tesla had previously showed off the Cybertruck at the legendary Petersen Museum in Los Angels

The Tesla Roadster is now slated to come in 2022, but it isn't officially confirmed expand View Photos
The Tesla Roadster is now slated to come in 2022, but it isn't officially confirmed

  • The Museum also hosted the Cybertruck in 2020
  • The Roadster was last seen in 2020 during the Tesla battery day event
  • This is a new version of the prototype we have seen ahead of 2022
Tesla has been hyping up the new Roadster for a couple of years now. It has been repeatedly pushed back for more mainstream vehicles like the Model Y and the Cybertruck. As of now, after missing its 2020 deadline, the Roadster is slated to arrive in 2022, however, that hasn't stopped the world's most valuable automaker from unveiling a new prototype of the hypercar at the legendary Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. The prototype of the Roadster often doesn't go out. The last time it was seen at the Tesla battery day event back in September. Over the years, it has been touted as one of the fastest road faring cars in the world, but its specs have been usurped by many EVs that have come in the passing time since it is yet to be commercialised. 

tesla roadster instagram 650

A prototype Roadster has also been sent up in out space via a SpaceX rocket 

"The Tesla Roadster is coming to the Petersen Automotive Museum for two weeks! Be one of the first to see the new Roadster alongside the original vehicle for this limited exhibition. We will be open seven days a week, with after-hours viewing opportunities for a more intimate experience," the Petersen Museum announced.  It will be there for a cool two weeks starting on May 19, to June 2. 

This comes after last year Tesla showcased the Cybertruck at the Museum during the pandemic to help with the reopening process. Tesla is not only showing off the Roadster to the general public, but it is showing off a new release candidate, which means the car has been updated from the original which was unveiled in 2017 alongside the launch of the Model 3. 

The Roaster is the spiritual successor to the original Roadster which was the first car Tesla made that helped it to popularise the concept of an electric sports car. 

