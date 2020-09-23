Tesla Debuts New Tabless Batteries That Are 5 times More Efficient

Expectedly, at its big battery day event, Tesla announced its intent to develop new "tabless" batteries which will be manufactured in-house. According to Tesla's CEO, these batteries will be 6-times more efficient and will help dramatically reduce costs and enable it to eventually sell its cars at the same price as gasoline cars.

These tabless batteries will offer 16% more range

Tesla is calling these batteries the 4860 cells and they will be five times more efficient and six times more powerful. They are also said to increase the range of Tesla cars by up to 16 per cent.

As per Musk, the breakthrough in relation to batteries happened by removing the tab which is the part of the battery that establishes the connection between the battery and the car. These cells are larger than current cells that Tesla uses which are called 2170 cells.

The removal of tabs have enabled for more efficient batteries

Tesla will still be using cells by suppliers like CATL, LG Chem and Panasonic. These batteries will result in a reduction of 14 per cent per watt.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.