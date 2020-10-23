New Cars and Bikes in India
Tesla Fires The Man Behind Its GigaFactories 

Horetsky joined the world's most valuable automative company in 2015 to setup its first Nevada Gigafactory project.

Teslas latest Gigafactory is in Berlin
Teslas latest Gigafactory is in Berlin

Highlights

  • Teslas factories have enormous scale
  • Hortsky joined Tesla in 2015 for the Nevada Gigafactory
  • He was responsible for the Berlin and Shanghai facilities as well
Tech News

Evan Horetsky who was the Director, engineering, procurement, construction Gigafactory Berlin - was the man behind all of Tesla's Gigafactory projects. He is even referred to as "Mister Giga" but now reports are coming in that he may have been fired. 

"The Tesla company fired the project manager for the factory construction in Grünheide. The company does not want to comment on the reasons, industry experts suspect a connection with initially unpaid water bills," reported German publication RBB24. 

c6l3ofn

The factory in China has more robots than the factory in US

Horetsky joined the world's most valuable automative company in 2015 to setup its first Nevada Gigafactory project. Since then he went on to head Tesla's China Gigafactory project and also more recently Berlin facility. 

Recently, he was even interviewed in Germany. "It is said that employees at Tesla also like to call Horetsky "Mister Gigafactory". Because building "Giga Berlin" is not his first job. The American previously pulled up the gigafactory in Shanghai, China, among other things, but also oversaw Tesla projects in Fremont, California, and New York," a profile on the Berliner Morgenpost said. 

Elon Musk Hints At The Possibility Of A New Tesla Gigafactory In Asia Outside China

Tesla has huge ambitions as now there is chatter about a battery facility in Indonesia and as well as potential for a factory in India which would've made Horetsky central to the company's ambitions in new emerging markets. Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, himself has professed a desire to have 20 million Tesla's on the road by 2030. 

Nissan Magnite: Five Things To Know
Nissan Magnite: Five Things To Know
Tesla Being Courted To Invest By Multiple States In India
Tesla Being Courted To Invest By Multiple States In India
2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Review
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Next Month
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Next Month
