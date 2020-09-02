New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Tesla Founder Elon Musk Overtakes Mark Zuckerberg To Become The 3rd Richest Man In The World

Musk's latest gains come on the back of a stock split for Tesla which has led its stock's value to surge by 12 per cent.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos

Highlights

  • Elon Musk's net worth surged on the back of the Tesla stock split
  • Musk now trails Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates
  • Most of Musk's wealth is tied to his stock in Tesla and SpaceX
Tech News

He can be polarising at times but Elon Musk can't be kept out of the news. This time around after a stock split for Tesla, the eccentric co-founder and CEO of the world's most valuable automotive brand has become the third richest man on the planet, in the process overtaking the likes of Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and the recently turned 90, Warren Buffet who has been an icon for more half a century. 

The South African born billionaire who is also the founder of SpaceX now is worth $115.4 billion as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His wealth has grown $87.8 billion alone in 2020. This is fascinating considering the automotive industry has been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

3c2p4o5g

Musk trails Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates with whom he is known to have a few skirmishes over the COVID-19 pandemic and electrification of transportation. Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos is a ways away from Musk at number 1, with his worth being over $200 billion. Musk's SpaceX competes with BlueOrigin. 

Musk's latest gains come on the back of a stock split for Tesla which has led its stock's value to surge by 12 per cent. Musk is a serial entrepreneur who co-founded PayPal in the late 90s and used his wealth from it in Tesla and SpaceX. He is also behind the Boring Company which is making underground tunnels for faster travel of vehicles in Los Angeles. 

4hgotppg
0 Comments

Musk is not known to spend as much as his fellow billionaires. Notoriously, it was claimed most of his wealth is tied up in his stock in Tesla and SpaceX, apart from fixed assets in a lawsuit. Musk earlier in the year tweeted that he would sell most of his assets including his house. Reportedly, he has already agreed to sell his four houses in Los Angeles for upwards of $62 million. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Suzuki Burgman Street Launched In New Blue Shade; Priced At Rs. 79,700 Suzuki Burgman Street Launched In New Blue Shade; Priced At Rs. 79,700
2021 Honda 500 cc Range Gets Updated 2021 Honda 500 cc Range Gets Updated
2020 Hyundai Kona Unveiled 2020 Hyundai Kona Unveiled
Autonomous Tesla Drives Into Police Car While The Driver Watched A Movie  Autonomous Tesla Drives Into Police Car While The Driver Watched A Movie 
Jeep India Uses 122 Compass SUVs To Create A Ganpati Idol Jeep India Uses 122 Compass SUVs To Create A Ganpati Idol
EV Motors, Hero Electric Join Hands To Launch Rapid Charging E-Bikes EV Motors, Hero Electric Join Hands To Launch Rapid Charging E-Bikes
Jeep Wrangler 4xe PHEV Global Launch Confirmed For December 2020 Jeep Wrangler 4xe PHEV Global Launch Confirmed For December 2020
Tesla Founder Elon Musk Overtakes Mark Zuckerberg To Become The 3rd Richest Man In The World Tesla Founder Elon Musk Overtakes Mark Zuckerberg To Become The 3rd Richest Man In The World
Toyota Urban Cruiser vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: What's Different? Toyota Urban Cruiser vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: What's Different?
Piaggio Evaluating Aprilia Motorcycles In 300-400 cc Segment For India Piaggio Evaluating Aprilia Motorcycles In 300-400 cc Segment For India
2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure Spotted On Test Again 2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure Spotted On Test Again
Two-Wheeler Sales August 2020: Honda's Overall Sales See 4.3 Per Cent Growth Two-Wheeler Sales August 2020: Honda's Overall Sales See 4.3 Per Cent Growth
Amitabh Bachchan Gifts Himself A New Mercedes-Benz S-Class Amitabh Bachchan Gifts Himself A New Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Italian Brand Garelli Unveils New Electric Moped Italian Brand Garelli Unveils New Electric Moped
Exclusive: Volkswagen India Ready To Launch Automatic Polo And Vento Exclusive: Volkswagen India Ready To Launch Automatic Polo And Vento

Latest Cars

Audi RS Q8

Audi RS Q8

₹ 2.07 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.0
star-white
Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

₹ 7.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Audi RS7 Sportback

Audi RS7 Sportback

₹ 1.94 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Honda City

Honda City

₹ 10.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

₹ 22.3 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

₹ 13.74 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.7
star-white
Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

₹ 8.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹ 95 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Tesla models

Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
Amitabh Bachchan Gifts Himself A New Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Amitabh Bachchan Gifts Himself A New Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Tata Nexon XM(S) Variant With Electric Sunroof Launched in India; Prices Start At Rs. 8.36 Lakh
Tata Nexon XM(S) Variant With Electric Sunroof Launched in India; Prices Start At Rs. 8.36 Lakh
Car Sales August 2020: Renault India Records Sales Growth Of 41 Per Cent
Car Sales August 2020: Renault India Records Sales Growth Of 41 Per Cent
Exclusive: Volkswagen India Ready To Launch Automatic Polo And Vento
Exclusive: Volkswagen India Ready To Launch Automatic Polo And Vento
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities