Tesla Model X: All You Need To Know

There has been a huge buzz around Tesla entering the Indian market this year. The American EV giant has already registered its Indian subsidiary company in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The carmaker is expected to begin its India operations with its entry-level car - Model 3, which will arrive at our shores as completely built units (CBU) models. Apart from Model 3, we also eagerly wait for other Tesla models to hit the Indian roads, particularly the flagship SUV - Model X, which is one of the popular electric vehicles available globally. The company recently updated the Model X and Model S with substantial updates ever since the cars went on sale.

Here's All You Need To Know About The Tesla Model X:

Tesla has discontinued the Performance variant of the Model X, replacing it with Plaid variant

Powertrain & Performance:

The Tesla Model X was previously offered in two variants - Performance and Long Range. Now, the carmaker has replaced the Performance variant with the new Plaid variant. This new variant uses three electric motors instead of dual motors to produce 1006 bhp of power. The Plaid trim can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in 2.5 seconds, while the Long Range option clocks 100 kmph in 3.8 seconds. The claimed top speed of the Plaid version is 262 kmph while the other variant has a top speed of 250 kmph.

Battery and Range:

As far as range is concerned, the Plaid model offers a range of up to 547 km, while the Long Range trim can go up to 579 km on a single charge. The SUV come with an onboard charger with a maximum capacity of 11.5 kW or 48A, which can charge the car from 0-100 per cent in 6-9 hours. The company also has its own fast-charging technology which is called superchargers. Using this infrastructure, the Model X can be charged from anywhere between half-hour to one and a half-hour with a maximum output of 250 kW. The car is offered with a standard 100 kWh Lithium-Ion battery, which is offered in two options - 100D and P100D.

Tesla's flagship SUV now comes with a pair of new alloy wheels and tyres

Exterior:

The new Tesla Model X now comes with slight cosmetic changes on the outside. The company has added a new pair of alloy wheels, new tyres and slightly revised bumper. The fascia is now more-cleaner and refined with minor changes to offer an iconic look. It also gets LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights and a wide bumper intake. The main highlight of the car is the Falcon Wing doors, designed to open upwards offers easy access to second and third-row seats, even from tight parking spaces.

The Tesla Model X gets a new rectangular steering wheel with trackball-type steering-mounted controls

Interior & Features:

On the inside, the SUV now gets a revamped dashboard design. It now gets a newly-styled rectangular steering wheel with trackball-type steering-mounted controls, a wide 17-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a fully digital instrument cluster, twin wireless charging pads, a new 8-inch display for the rear passengers with inbuilt games and applications, 22-speaker 960W audio system, heated seats, steering and windshields with ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, tri-zone climate control system, tinted glass on the roof and UV and infrared protection on all glass.

The main underline is the addition of the semi-autonomous Autopilot technology which offers a range of features such as auto lane change, 360-degree camera, autonomous braking, parking assist, car summon, navigation on autopilot. It also gets HEPA air filtration, parking sensors and blind-spot warning, full LED headlamps, power-folding, heated side mirrors, up to four latch child seat attachments, and more.

