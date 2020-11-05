New Cars and Bikes in India
Tesla Now Is Giving TeslaCam Sentry Mode Device 

On a fundamental level, this is basically a rebranded SAMSUNG BAR Plus 64GB storage drive which retains for just $20.

Tesla has started shipping a storage device for the sentry mode

Highlights

  • Tesla's Model 3 now ships with a Samsung USB drive
  • The USB drive will be used for the sentry mode
  • The Sentry mode uses the autopilot cameras
Tesla has started delivering cars with its own TeslaCam storage device which is supposed to work in sentry mode. Sentry Mode is Tesla's integrated surveillance system inside its vehicles leveraging the cameras that are already in place for its self driving feature called AutoPilot. 

Tesla Model 3 has started shipping with the storage device 

Sentry Mode also works like a dash cam and the new storage device helps store the footage locally. Originally, this feature was launched to feed off thieves especially in the San Francisco area where Tesla's were originally popularised. 

There were reports originally that Tesla was going to offer this in the refreshed Model 3 which the company launched recently. It also added a new USB port inside the glove box for the same, which enables the users to lock it inside the glove box. 

The car also comes with an USB port inside the glovebox 

There were some concerns that a presence of a local storage device could be exploited by thieves as they could simply steal the footage by breaking into the car, but this additional layer of security could help mitigate any concerns.

