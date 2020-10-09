New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Tesla Starman Driver Has Flown Past Mars 2-Years After SpaceX Launched It

Neither the Tesla nor the Falcon Heavy are in communication with Earth but this path was calculated by Jonathan McDowell.

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Tesla Starman Driver Has Flown Past Mars 2-Years After SpaceX Launched It expand View Photos

Highlights

  • The Tesla roadster was perched on the top of the rocket
  • It was launched in February 2018
  • In 32 months it has flown past Mars
Tech News

Remember the time when Elon Musk sent a Tesla Roadster to outer space on a SpaceX rocket with a mannequin dubbed the starman? Well, it turns out 32 months on, that very Roadster has just flown by Mars. 

To starman, the red planet would've looked like the 1/10th size of the moon the way it appears to humans from planet earth. 

SpaceX is the rocket company which was founded by Elon Musk before he joined the electric car company. The Tesla Roadster was aboard the Falcon Heavy rocket that was launched in February 2018. 

d95hcu38

The Tesla CEO founded SpaceX before he joined the car company 

The car also carried a hot wheels model of itself with a miniature Starman. In the storage, the car holds a copy of "the foundation" novel by Isaac Asimov and "the hitchhiker's guide to the galaxy" by Douglas Adams with a towel and a sign that says " don't panic". The car's speakers even played David Bowie hit "Space Oddity". 

After the rocket reached the second stage, it has been gliding with no fuel propelling it and the Tesla being perched on top of it. The rocket was supposed to slip into a circular orbit between Mars and the sun, but the mission overshot and ended up on an elliptical path. This took it past the originally envisioned Martian orbit towards an asteroid belt. 

5s9l97v8

The Falcon Heavy which carried the Tesla was launched in February 2018

Neither the Tesla nor the Falcon Heavy are in communication with Earth but this path was calculated by Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian centre. 

0 Comments

It has been calculated that the Tesla Roadster may crash into Earth, Venus or the Sun sometime in the next 10 million years. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Audi Q8 Celebration Edition Launched In India; Rs. 34 Lakh Cheaper Than The Standard Version

Audi Q8 Celebration Edition Launched In India; Rs. 34 Lakh Cheaper Than The Standard Version
2020 Hyundai Creta Bookings Cross The 1.15 Lakh Mark

2020 Hyundai Creta Bookings Cross The 1.15 Lakh Mark
Mahindra Treo Electric Three-Wheeler Achieves 5000 Units Sales Milestone

Mahindra Treo Electric Three-Wheeler Achieves 5000 Units Sales Milestone
Hyundai Verna Prices Hiked By Rs. 8,000; Gets A New Entry-Level Petrol Variant

Hyundai Verna Prices Hiked By Rs. 8,000; Gets A New Entry-Level Petrol Variant
Mercedes-Benz India Might Locally Assemble Electric Cars If There Is Enough Demand

Mercedes-Benz India Might Locally Assemble Electric Cars If There Is Enough Demand
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage For The First Time

Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage For The First Time
Formula 1: Renault And Red Bull Open To Working Again With Each Other

Formula 1: Renault And Red Bull Open To Working Again With Each Other
Global Two-Wheeler Sales Inch Back Towards Recovery

Global Two-Wheeler Sales Inch Back Towards Recovery
Alphabet's Self Driving Unit Waymo Begins Autonomous Ride-Sharing In US

Alphabet's Self Driving Unit Waymo Begins Autonomous Ride-Sharing In US
Mick Schumacher's Alfa Romeo Test Cancelled As FP1 At Nurburgring Suspended

Mick Schumacher's Alfa Romeo Test Cancelled As FP1 At Nurburgring Suspended
F1: Mercedes Team Member Tests Positive For COVID-19; Team Will Need Adjustments Says Hamilton

F1: Mercedes Team Member Tests Positive For COVID-19; Team Will Need Adjustments Says Hamilton
Tesla Starman Driver Has Flown Past Mars 2-Years After SpaceX Launched It

Tesla Starman Driver Has Flown Past Mars 2-Years After SpaceX Launched It
Norton's New CEO Reassures Existing Customers

Norton's New CEO Reassures Existing Customers
Hyundai Santro, Grand i10 Nios, Aura, And Venue Receive A Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 6,000

Hyundai Santro, Grand i10 Nios, Aura, And Venue Receive A Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 6,000
Amazon Partners With Rivian For Electric Delivery Vans

Amazon Partners With Rivian For Electric Delivery Vans
Audi Q8 Celebration Edition Launched In India; Rs. 34 Lakh Cheaper Than The Standard Version

Audi Q8 Celebration Edition Launched In India; Rs. 34 Lakh Cheaper Than The Standard Version
Hyundai Verna Prices Hiked By Rs. 8,000; Gets A New Entry-Level Petrol Variant

Hyundai Verna Prices Hiked By Rs. 8,000; Gets A New Entry-Level Petrol Variant
2020 Hyundai Creta Bookings Cross The 1.15 Lakh Mark

2020 Hyundai Creta Bookings Cross The 1.15 Lakh Mark
U.S. Auto Suppliers Scramble To Fill Factory Jobs

U.S. Auto Suppliers Scramble To Fill Factory Jobs
Mahindra Treo Electric Three-Wheeler Achieves 5000 Units Sales Milestone

Mahindra Treo Electric Three-Wheeler Achieves 5000 Units Sales Milestone
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage For The First Time

Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage For The First Time
Mumbai-Based Odysse Electric Vehicles Introduces New Range Of Electric Scooters & Bikes

Mumbai-Based Odysse Electric Vehicles Introduces New Range Of Electric Scooters & Bikes
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: The Mini SUV For The Festive Season

Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: The Mini SUV For The Festive Season
Go Big On Safety During COVID With The Big New Maruti Suzuki WagonR

Go Big On Safety During COVID With The Big New Maruti Suzuki WagonR
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: 5 Reasons To Buy This Mini SUV

Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: 5 Reasons To Buy This Mini SUV
Big New WagonR S-CNG Family Grows 3 Lakh Strong

Big New WagonR S-CNG Family Grows 3 Lakh Strong
Pune Set To Get A New Race Track, Receives FIA Accreditation

Pune Set To Get A New Race Track, Receives FIA Accreditation

New Car Models

MG Gloster

SUV, 0 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Price Starts
₹ 28.98 - 35.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Honda Jazz

Hatchback, 17.1 - 18.2 Kmpl
Honda Jazz
Price Starts
₹ 7.5 - 9.74 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,567 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS7 Sportback

Sedan, 11.6 Kmpl
Audi RS7 Sportback
Price Starts
₹ 1.94 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,02,712 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Hatchback, 24.07 - 32.3 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 4.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,697 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: The Mini SUV For The Festive Season
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: The Mini SUV For The Festive Season
Go Big On Safety During COVID With The Big New Maruti Suzuki WagonR
Go Big On Safety During COVID With The Big New Maruti Suzuki WagonR
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: 5 Reasons To Buy This Mini SUV
Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO: 5 Reasons To Buy This Mini SUV
Big New WagonR S-CNG Family Grows 3 Lakh Strong
Big New WagonR S-CNG Family Grows 3 Lakh Strong
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities