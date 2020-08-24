New Cars and Bikes in India
search

The Batman Teaser-Trailer Reveals New Batmobile Spitting Fire, Going Sideways

The new Batmobile is built on an 80s-styled muscle car sporting the engine at the rear with a rocket booster, while the flared bodywork and fat tyres give a grittier and more menacing look.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
Matt Reeves iterations of the Batmobile is more of a car than an armoured tank

Highlights

  • The new Batmobile builds on a muscle car underneath
  • The teaser trailer also gives a blink and miss look at the new Batpod
  • The Batman has been delayed due and will now release on October 1, 2021

Warner Brothers Pictures dropped the first teaser trailer of the highly anticipated 'The Batman' motion picture over the weekend. The first look at the 2021 movie was released on the DC FanDome online convention and revealed a dark, grittier and vengeful look at the caped crusader in a grey-scaled Gotham. Directed by Matt Reeves with actor Robert Pattinson essaying the role of the Dark Knight, what really was of interest to us was the Batmobile of course. We caught the first glimpse of the all-new Batmobile spitting fire and going sideways in the new teaser trailer.

Also Read: The Batman Director Reveals New Batmobile

pajve48c

The rocket booster has been a part of several Batmobiles in the past including the Tumbler as well as Tim Burton's iteration of the Batmobile

Matt Reeves had released stills of the new Batmobile in March this year with the armoured vehicles from the previous movies replaced by a muscle car. That in itself was a major change in direction as it hinted towards a more real and neo-noir approach towards the 2021 flick. The teaser also confirms that the rear-engined Batmobile will come with a rocket booster, and looks like a more realistic version of the Tumbler from The Dark Knight trilogy that you would build in a cave.

1rllsreg

The new Batmobile is designed taking inspiration from American muscle cars, a big departure from tank-like designs in the past

The '80s styled bodywork on the new Batmobile showcases the flat headlamps, extended panels starting from the roof that includes a roll cage for additional reinforcement and stability, while the flared wheel arches resemble bat wings. You can also check out the fatter rear tyres on the Batmobile. We reckon the new iteration of the caped crusader's wheels might just be the most-liked as well.

8td76dno

The new Batpod will be a modern-classic motorcycle while the Batcave looks simpler for a Batman just starting out his career as the caped crusader

The teaser trailer also gives us a glimpse of  the Bat-pod, images of which leaked earlier this year while filming. The cemetery shot along with the Batcave confirms that the next bat-pod will be a modern-classic with the front cowl redesigned to look like bat ears.

Also Read: Leaked Images Show The Next Batpod From The Upcoming Batman Movie

The first trailer surprisingly packs in a lot of detail and also features other key characters including Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman, while Andy Serkis' Alfred can be heard. The movie also gives an early look into The Riddler and The Penguin, the villains of the upcoming movie. The Batman was originally scheduled for release on June 21, 2021, but the ongoing pandemic has halted production for now. Instead, the movie will now release on October 1, 2021. Going by what we've seen so far, we can't wait to see what the end product turns out to be.

0 Comments

Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

CCM Spitfire Blackout Celebrates Upcoming Black Widow Film CCM Spitfire Blackout Celebrates Upcoming Black Widow Film
The Batman Teaser-Trailer Reveals New Batmobile Spitting Fire, Going Sideways The Batman Teaser-Trailer Reveals New Batmobile Spitting Fire, Going Sideways
25000 Units Of The Maruti Suzuki XL6 Sold In One Year 25000 Units Of The Maruti Suzuki XL6 Sold In One Year
Panasonic's Tech Powers Vehicle-To-Everything Tests In Utah Panasonic's Tech Powers Vehicle-To-Everything Tests In Utah
Jeep Wagoneer Teased; To Debut In September Jeep Wagoneer Teased; To Debut In September
Florida Teachers Turn Their Students' Desks Into Little Jeeps To Make Social Distancing Less Scary Florida Teachers Turn Their Students' Desks Into Little Jeeps To Make Social Distancing Less Scary
This Go-Kart Takes Inspiration From A VW Beetle And A Pixar Movie This Go-Kart Takes Inspiration From A VW Beetle And A Pixar Movie
MotoGP: Miguel Oliveira Makes Final Corner Pass To Win Thrilling Styrian GP MotoGP: Miguel Oliveira Makes Final Corner Pass To Win Thrilling Styrian GP
Mercedes-AMG Opens First Ever Experience Centre In China Mercedes-AMG Opens First Ever Experience Centre In China
2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Spied Ahead Of Launch 2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Spied Ahead Of Launch
Sebastian Vettel Uses The Latest iPhone For Its Camera; Says Tech Is Designed To Steal Time Sebastian Vettel Uses The Latest iPhone For Its Camera; Says Tech Is Designed To Steal Time
FIA President Jean Todt Wants Formula 1 To Return To Indianapolis FIA President Jean Todt Wants Formula 1 To Return To Indianapolis
Production Of Bentley's Pikes Peak Continental GT Limited Edition Model Begins In Crewe, England Production Of Bentley's Pikes Peak Continental GT Limited Edition Model Begins In Crewe, England
After British GP Tyre Degradation Issues, FIA To Further Cut Downforce For 2021 F1 Season After British GP Tyre Degradation Issues, FIA To Further Cut Downforce For 2021 F1 Season
Middle East Share Of India's Oil Imports Hits Two-Year High In July Middle East Share Of India's Oil Imports Hits Two-Year High In July

Latest Cars

rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Audi RS7 Sportback

Audi RS7 Sportback

₹ 1.94 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Honda City

Honda City

₹ 10.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

₹ 22.3 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

₹ 13.49 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.7
star-white
Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

₹ 8.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹ 95 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Datsun Redi GO

Datsun Redi GO

₹ 2.83 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Mercedes-AMG GT

Mercedes-AMG GT

₹ 2.27 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.64 - 8.96 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 3.69 - 5.14 Lakh *
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 13.69 - 20.25 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 6.5 - 8.31 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh *
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
₹ 7 - 12.7 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
View More
Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
Florida Teachers Turn Their Students' Desks Into Little Jeeps To Make Social Distancing Less Scary
Florida Teachers Turn Their Students' Desks Into Little Jeeps To Make Social Distancing Less Scary
2020 Renault Duster vs Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta vs Nissan Kicks vs Maruti Suzuki S-Cross: Price Comparison
2020 Renault Duster vs Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta vs Nissan Kicks vs Maruti Suzuki S-Cross: Price Comparison
Toyota Urban Cruiser Pre-Bookings Begin In India
Toyota Urban Cruiser Pre-Bookings Begin In India
2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Spied Ahead Of Launch
2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Spied Ahead Of Launch
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities