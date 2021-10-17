New Batmobile Features In The Batman Main Trailer Released At DC FanDome

  • Home
We get a better look at the new muscle car styled Batmobile that will get plenty of screentime alongside the caped crusader.
17-Oct-21 03:39 PM IST
The upcoming 'The Batman' trailer promised a better look at the new Batmobile at the DC FanDome online convention, and it certainly didn't disappoint. The new movie is scheduled for release next year and the latest trailer not only shows the noir take on the caped-crusader from the comics but also one that promises to be more grounded in reality. And the Batmobile is as real as it gets with this version, a massive departure from its previous iterations that were either futuristic machines or outright tanks, each of which we've loved time and again.

 The new Batmobile is a big departure from the armour and tank designs on the previous iterations

In fact, the new Batmobile is possibly the closest to a standard since the 1960s Batman TV series. This one though packs more muscle, both in appearance and power. The rocket booster at the back is hard to miss and so are the batwing-like tail section and the jacked-up suspension set-up, and a nice rumble from the engine. The movie will also feature a Batpod, which will be a modern-classic design take on the motorcycle.

The Flash movie could feature the iconic Batmobile from the 1989 Batman

Fans certainly will be ecstatic with the new Batmobile that will have plenty of screentime. In fact, you can build a LEGO version of the new Batmobile that's already on sale. The toymaker describes that it is a true-to-life design with styling cues borrowed from the Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro, and Dodge Challenger. The 1360-piece set is priced at about $100 (approx. Rs. 7500).

In another surprise, the DC FanDome also showcased the first teaser for the 'The Flash' movie. Slated for release on November 4, 2022, the film will see the character run at warp speed across different universes that have feature different DC characters. This makes way for alternate versions of the same characters and will include Ben Affleck's Batman from the Justice League universe, while actor Michael Keaton will reprise his role as the masked detective from the 1989 Batman film. The teaser also hints at the iconic Batmobile from the movie making it to the silver screen once again.

The jacked up suspension and rocket launcher are hard to miss

There's plenty to be excited about for Batman fans in 2022. The new film stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, along with Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, and Andy Serkis as Alfred. The movie is slated for release on March 4, 2022, in the US.

