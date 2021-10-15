New Batmobile Likely To Break Cover On October 16

In August 2021 when Warner Brothers Pictures dropped the first teaser trailer of the highly anticipated 'The Batman', first thing that caught our attention was the new Batmobile. We got the first glimpse of the all-new Batmobile spitting fire and going sideways in the new teaser trailer and just couldn't help ourselves getting excited. And finally, the new Batmobile is expected to make its debut tomorrow on October 16, 2021. The first of the movie will be released at the DC FanDome online convention, with a dark, grittier and vengeful look at the caped crusader in a grey-scaled Gotham.

The new Batmobile is designed taking inspiration from American muscle cars, a big departure from tank-like designs in the past

Movie Director - Matt Reeves released stills of the new Batmobile in March this year with the armoured vehicles from the previous movies replaced by a muscle car. The teaser also confirms that the rear-engined Batmobile will come with a rocket booster, and looks like a more realistic version of the Tumbler from The Dark Knight trilogy that you would build in a cave. The '80s styled bodywork on the new Batmobile showcases the flat headlamps, extended panels starting from the roof that includes a roll cage for additional reinforcement and stability, while the flared wheel arches resemble bat wings. You will also love the fatter rear tyres on the Batmobile. We reckon the new iteration of the caped crusader's wheels might just be the most-liked as well.

The new Batmobile looks rugged and the extensions appear like bat wings

The teaser trailer also gives us a glimpse of the Bat-pod, images of which leaked last year while filming. The cemetery shot along with the Batcave confirms that the next bat-pod will be a modern-classic with the front cowl redesigned to look like bat ears. The Batman will feature Robert Pattinson in the titular role with other key characters such as Jeffrey Wright played by James Gordon, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, while Andy Serkis will play Alfred.