These Are the World's Coolest Military ATVs

Military ATVs should be meant for different terrains and weather conditions. The ATVs are the preferable choices for armies as they come installed with a list of essential equipment required on a site. This is the key reason why armies prefer ATVs.

The interesting part is that the ATVs look perfect for adventure and fun and also on home farms for their different range of operations. For military ATVs, mobility is of the utmost importance, and when going for low-intensity conflicts, an ATV is the answer for its features and all-weather ability. The special army forces can effectively use motorcycles and ATVs depending on the terrain and weather they are aiming for in the conflict area.

Some of the suitable military ATV options are listed here:

Sportsman MV850

This is a famous quad bike from Polaris. These regular sportsman ATVs are also a farmer's choice. These quads are commonly seen in ranches and farms of New Zealand. With high potency to carry up to 850 lbs of different military equipment and one seating option, it is a suitable one to use. When looking for military options, this quad bike is the one that may be the preferable choice.

Tomcar Australia

Photo Credit: www.smartcompany.com.au

There are different forms of Australian ATVs, and this is the latest version of the Tomcar. It is lightweight with excellent heavy-duty framing to endure rough usage. Even when dropped from aircraft or when it suddenly hits the running ground, this can endure the roughness to a great extent. This is mainly what it is built for and is one of the top ATVs that can be considered. Its structure makes it one of the strongest in the category and durable. Its maintenance is hassle-free and the vehicle will last long as well, smoothly carrying soldiers and other equipment.

Polaris Dagor A1

When it comes to ATVs, Polaris is one of the reputable suppliers, and its series of ATVs are great to choose from. This one has the ability to carry up to 9 soldiers and comes with gears equipped, making it a durable one. It is fitted with a Turbo diesel engine, making it a robust option to use. It has an excellent capability of up to 4000 lbs coupled with a 500-mile range. Its removable windshield is of great use as well. Therefore, with all the latest features and equipment, this ATV option is a suitable one to use.

Photo Credit: www.turbosquid.com

M-Gator

This model is famous for farming equipment and tractors, and it has been used for various military services for years now. With a top speed of up to 20 mph, it runs on a powered engine of 20.8 hp. It is a great one to use with the same reverse and forward speed. Moreover, the cargo capacity is 1000 lbs with a towing capacity of 1400 lbs. The specifications make it perfect for military activities.

Game Boat

The game boat is a six-wheeled drive vehicle, suitable for off-roading to some extent. It looks similar to the World War 2 jeep that has been designed specially to meet the military and war requirements. This option has been replaced by commercial utility cargo vehicles and is mainly known to go on difficult terrain. The design and operations of the ATV are mainly to cope up in tough terrains and thus, Game Boat is suitable for various military activities.

Military M274 Truck

The military mule is a vintage-looking truck that has served the US military for years. The design of the ATV is a strange one, and it has the potency to carry almost half-ton in an off-road situation. It can attain a top speed of almost 25 mph. It is known that a huge number of military mules have been produced over the years. The truck's custom-made design makes it perfect for replacing several other ATVs in the category.

BvS 10 ‘Viking'

It is an excellent twin-chassis vehicle, known by the name of Viking to US forces. Consisting of a 2.2 meter tonne portion in the front with 3.5 tonnes in the rear portion, this configuration will be a suitable one to go on different terrains, while also being amphibious. Given the car's latest setup and specifications, this can endure great military activities. Therefore, it is certainly among the best vehicles in its range.

So, these are some options suitable to carry heavy loads through various terrains like sand, snow, and others, while enduring extreme weather situations. These are some of the ATVs that are ideal for varied military endeavors.