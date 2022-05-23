These States Have Further Reduced Petrol, Diesel Prices After Centre's Excise Duty Cut

In what came as a relief to Indian consumers affected by rising fuel costs, earlier on May 21, the central government announced reducing the central excise duty on petrol by Rs. 8 and diesel by Rs. 6 per litre. Announcing the duty cut, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that this would effectively bring down petrol and diesel prices by Rs. 9.5 per litre and Rs. 7 per litre, respectively. For its part, a few states have now additionally announced a reduction of VAT (Value Added Tax) on petrol and diesel, namely Maharashtra, Kerala, and Rajasthan.

Maharashtra:

In Mumbai fuel prices today stand at Rs. 111.35 for a litre of petrol and Rs. 97.28 for a litre of diesel.

A day after the centre's announcement, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray announced that the state government will further reduce the VAT on petrol by Rs. 2.08 per litre and that on diesel by Rs. 1.44 per litre. Making the announcement, Thackeray further claimed that this reduction in excise duty by the central government was not enough, and more needed to be done. Following the reduction of central excise duty and state VAT, petrol price in Maharashtra, which had crossed Rs. 120 per litre, has now come down to about Rs. 110 per litre. In the state's capital Mumbai fuel prices today stand at Rs. 111.35 for a litre of petrol and Rs. 97.28 for a litre of diesel.

City Petrol Diesel Mumbai Rs. 111.35 Rs. 97.28 Pune Rs. 110.88 Rs. 95.37 Kolhapur Rs. 111.44 Rs. 95.94

Kerala:

In Cochin petrol is currently retailed at Rs. 105.59 per litre and and diesel at Rs. 94.53 per litre.

Following Maharashtra, Kerala too announced a reduction of VAT on petrol and diesel prices. KN Balagopal, the Finance Minister of Kerala said that the state government has decided to reduce the VAT on petrol by Rs. 2.41 per litre and Rs. 1.36 per litre for diesel. In the state's capital Trivandrum, petrol is currently retailed at Rs. 107.71 per litre, and diesel at Rs. 96.52 per litre. The same in Cochin is Rs. 105.59 per litre and Rs. 94.53 per litre respectively.

City Petrol Diesel Trivandrum Rs. 107.71 Rs. 96.52 Cochin Rs. 105.59 Rs. 94.53 Thrissur Rs. 106.29 Rs. 95.18

Rajasthan:

In Jaipur, petrol prices today stand at Rs. 108.48 per litre, while diesel is priced at 93.72 per litre.

The state of Rajasthan too has reduced VAT on petrol and diesel by Rs. 2.41 per litre and Rs. 1.36 per litre respectively. Taking to Twitter, the state chief minister Ashok Gehlot wrote, "Due to the reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel by the central government, the state government will reduce VAT by Rs. 2.48 per litre on petrol and Rs. 1.16 per litre on diesel. With this, petrol will be cheaper by Rs. 10.48 and diesel by Rs. 7.16 per litre in the state." In Jaipur, petrol prices today stand at Rs. 108.48 per litre, while diesel is priced at 93.72 per litre. In Sri Ganganagar, where fuel prices are known to be most expensive, petrol is priced at Rs. 113.49 lakh per litre and diesel Rs. 98.24 per litre.