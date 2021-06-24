Top 5 Highlights: KTM 390 Adventure
The KTM 390 Adventure is one of the entry-level adventure bikes from KTM India, and is essentially an elder sibling to the KTM 250 Adventure. Here are top 5 highlights of the KTM 390 Adventure.
Highlights
- The KTM 390 Adventure is priced at Rs. 3.16 lakh (Ex-showroom)
- It promises to be a potent touring machine with decent off-road ability
- It was the first ADV to be launched in India by KTM
The KTM 390 Adventure was the first adventure bike from the company to be launched in India. Priced at Rs. 3.16 lakh (Ex-showroom), the KTM 390 Adventure is Rs. 64,000 more expensive than its smaller sibling, the KTM 250 Adventure (Rs. 2.52 lakh). The 390 Adventure looks near identical to the KTM 250 Adventure; that's because the both models share the bodywork, chassis, cycle parts and wheels. There are some minor visual differences though. Here's a look at the top 5 highlights of the KTM 390 Adventure.
