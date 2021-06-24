  • Home
Top 5 Highlights: KTM 390 Adventure

The KTM 390 Adventure is one of the entry-level adventure bikes from KTM India, and is essentially an elder sibling to the KTM 250 Adventure. Here are top 5 highlights of the KTM 390 Adventure.
authorBy Kingshuk Dutta
24-Jun-21 05:09 PM IST
Top 5 Highlights: KTM 390 Adventure banner
Highlights
  • The KTM 390 Adventure is priced at Rs. 3.16 lakh (Ex-showroom)
  • It promises to be a potent touring machine with decent off-road ability
  • It was the first ADV to be launched in India by KTM

The KTM 390 Adventure was the first adventure bike from the company to be launched in India. Priced at Rs. 3.16 lakh (Ex-showroom), the KTM 390 Adventure is Rs. 64,000 more expensive than its smaller sibling, the KTM 250 Adventure (Rs. 2.52 lakh). The 390 Adventure looks near identical to the KTM 250 Adventure; that's because the both models share the bodywork, chassis, cycle parts and wheels. There are some minor visual differences though. Here's a look at the top 5 highlights of the KTM 390 Adventure.

5gqeo3k4

(In typical KTM fashion, the 390 Adventure looks sharp, aggressive and thanks to its colours, it stands out on the road, or the trail, if you will. It has the stance of an adventure motorcycle and has that lean, mean aggression to it, which is expected from any KTM motorcycle)

g835uhbs

(The KTM 390 Adventure uses the same engine as the KTM 390 Duke, which is a 373 cc single cylinder unit that is liquid-cooled and pumps out 43 bhp at 9,000 rpm and has a peak torque rating of 37 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The engine is BS6 compliant and is paired to a 6-speed gearbox and KTM offers a bi-directional quick-shifter as a standard fitment)

bceoqta8

(Built around a lightweight trellis frame, the 390 Adventure motorcycle is a purpose-built off-road machine. It gets long travel WP suspension with a travel of 170 mm up front and 177 mm travel at the rear. The ground clearance is about 200 mm and the motorcycle gets knobby Metzeler tyres along with a standard metal bashplate. Braking duties are handled by ByBre calipers gripping a 320 mm rotor on the front wheel and a 230 mm rear disc)

fkcel06g

(KTM has done well to load the 390 Adventure with a long list of rider aids which include lean sensitive traction control, cornering ABS, off-road ABS, KTM MyRide smartphone connectivity, optional turn-by-turn navigation and a 5-inch full colour TFT screen, similar to the KTM 390 Duke)

r51v7ae

(The KTM 390 Adventure promises to be accessible and un-intimidating, even for riders with less off-road experience, and yet be a potent enough off-road weapon in the right hands)

