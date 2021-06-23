Top 5 Highlights: Land Rover Defender

Jaguar Land Rover India launched the Defender SUV in the country in October 2020. The new Defender is offered in two body styles - 90 (3-door) and the 110 (5-door). The prices for the SUV begin at Rs. 76.57 lakh for the base 3-door model, while the 5-door model is priced at Rs. 83.38 lakh (All prices are ex-showroom, India). The SUV has also won the prestigious World Car Design Of The Year award at the 2021 World Car Awards. It was also crowned as the Premium SUV Of The Year at carandbike awards 2021.

Also Read: 2021 World Car Awards: Land Rover Defender Crowned World Car Design Of The Year​

Here are the top 5 highlights of the Land Rover Defender:

The Land Rover Defender comes to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and is available in five variants - Base, S, SE, HSE and First Edition. The SUV is based on the all-new D7X platform and sports a monocoque chassis.

The design language is heavily inspired from the DC 100 Defender concept while the model retains the silhouette from the original version. It gets plenty of elements that pay homage to the original Defender including the Aluminium castings on the windows and the split taillights that now get LED treatment.

The Defender 90 can be had in five or six-seater options, while the Defender 110 can be ordered in the seven-seater version. It comes loaded with features such as 10-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system, 12.3-inch digital instrument console, e-call system, 3D surround camera, rear collision and traffic monitor, wade sensing and more.

The Land Rover Defender 110 SUV is massive in terms of proportions measuring over five metres in length and nearly two metres in height and will have impressive road presence too.

Powering the Defender is the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that belts out 292 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque, paired with an automatic transmission.