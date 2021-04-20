2021 World Car Awards: Land Rover Defender Crowned World Car Design Of The Year

The Land Rover Defender is a true masterpiece and aesthetically pleasing. The SUV has won the World Car Design Of The Year award. In fact, the Land Rover Defender also made it to the finalists in the Luxury Car Of The Year category. Along with the Land Rover Defender, the other shortlisted cars for the World Car Design Of The Year were Honda e and the Mazda MX-30. The SUV has been launched in India, with prices starting at ₹ 79.94 lakh, and going up till ₹ 89.63 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new-generation Land Rover Defender is on sale in India with a 2.0-litre petrol engine

The new Defender comes to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and is available in five variants - Base, S, SE, HSE and First Edition. The Defender is built on the all-new D7x monocoque platform. Furthermore, the SUV is offered in two body styles – 90 and 110. Feature-wise, it gets a 10-inch PiviPro infotainment system, 12.3-inch digital instrument console, e-call system, 3D surround camera, rear collision and traffic monitor, wade sensing and more.

The 2020 Land Rover Defender 110 comes to India as a CBU

It comes equipped with a bunch of electronics aids such as torque vectoring, cruise control, all-wheel drive, hill launch assist, traction control, cornering brake control, adaptive dynamics, twin-speed transfer box and more. Powering the Defender is the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that belts out 292 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque, paired with an automatic transmission.

