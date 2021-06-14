Top 5 Subcompact SUVs Offered With ISOFIX Seat Mounts Under Rs. 12 Lakh

We often see parents hold their child in an arm or a lap while travelling in a car, which is evidently not the safest way to go with. Lately, safety has gained more prominence in the country, but child safety is one aspect that is still being overlooked. However, some carmakers offer ISOFIX seat mounts are standard or at least as an option, as it's an easier and secure way to transport a child. ISOFIX is basically an international standard for attachment points for child safety seats in passenger cars. It outlines standard attachment points to be manufactured into cars, allowing compliant child safety seats to be secured quickly and safely. On that note, here are the top five subcompact SUVs offered with ISOFIX seat mounts under Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra offers ISOFIX child seat mounts as standard on all trims of the XUV300

1. Mahindra XUV300

The XUV300 is one of the safest cars from Mahindra's product portfolio for the market today. The subcompact SUV has secured a full five-star rating for adult occupants and 4-stars for child occupants, when it was crash tested early last year. The SUV packs safety features like 7 airbags, ABS with EBD, all-disc brakes, hill start assist, speed-sensing door lock, front parking sensors and much more. The home-grown automaker also offers ISOFIX child seat mounts as standard on all four trims - W4, W6, W8 and W8 (O). It is priced in the range of Rs. 7.95 lakh to Rs. 11.46 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tata Nexon comes equipped with ISOFIX seat mounts as standard safety features across all variants

2. Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon was the first India-made car to score a 5-star safety rating at the Global NCAP. And since then the SUV has become quite popular among Indian buyers. It has also paved the way for other new-age Tata cars like Altroz, Tiago and Tigor to establish benchmarks in car safety in their respective segments. All variants of the SUV come equipped with ISOFIX anchorage points for child seat as standard. Prices of the SUV start from Rs. 7.19 lakh for the base XE variant, going up to Rs. 12.95 lakh for the XZ+ DT (O) variant (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza gets ISOFIX anchors for child seats across four trims - LXI, VXI, ZXI and ZXI+.

3. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has ruled the competitive subcompact SUV space ever since it was launched in the country. It is one of the safest cars from the Indo-Japanese carmaker with four-star safety ratings in the Global NCAP crash tests. The SUV is equipped with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, Hill Hold Assist and more. It also gets ISOFIX anchors for child seats across four trims - LXI, VXI, ZXI and ZXI+. The SUV is priced from Rs. 7.51 lakh, going up to Rs. 11.25 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

The Hyundai Venue is equipped with ISOFIX child seat mounts as standard across all trims

4. Hyundai Venue

The Venue is one of the popular cars from the South Korean automaker. It was the first connected SUV to be launched in the country, which comes equipped with Hyundai's BlueLink system. The SUV is loaded with several safety features like 6-airbags, ABS with EBD, vehicle stability management, hill start assist control, electronic stability control, and more. As for child safety, the SUV also gets ISOFIX child seat mounts as standard across all trims - E, S, S+, SX and SX (O) trims. The Venue is priced in the range of Rs. 6.92 lakh to Rs. 11.76 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Nissan Magnite gets ISOFIX seat mounts only on XL (turbo only), XV and XV Premium trims.

5. Nissan Magnite

The Magnite is the latest offering from the Japanese carmaker in the highly competitive subcompact SUV space. It comes equipped with several standard safety features like dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, seat belt reminder, anti-roll bar, rear parking sensors, and much more. Apart from the base XE trim and XL petrol manual variants, the SUV gets ISOFIX child seat mounts on all trims. The SUV is priced in the range of Rs. 6.99 lakh to Rs. 9.90 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).