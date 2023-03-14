Top Bike Manufacturers In India In February 2023

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp takes the top-spot once again after exhibiting a market share of 30.83 per cent. Although the two-wheeler manufacturer still enjoys the status of the highest selling motorcycle brand in India, its market share has fallen 0.72 per cent as compared to last year. But the manufacturer’s sales numbers rose by almost 42,000 units as compared to the same month last year, witnessing a 10 per cent growth in yoy sales. The brand’s highest selling products include the Splendor and the HF Deluxe

Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India

The second spot in the list goes to Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India which showed a 22 per cent increase in sales numbers from 2,46,784 in February 2022 to 3,02,184 in the same month last year. The company's market share rose by 1.5 per cent.

TVS Motor Company

TVS managed sales numbers of 2,11,337 in 2023 February as opposed to 1,70,179 units in the same month in 2022. This represents a yoy increase of 24 per cent. TVS also managed to increase its market share to 16.68 per cent as compared to 15.41 per cent last year.

Bajaj Auto

Next manufacturer on our list is Bajaj Auto who showcased a market share of 10.92 per cent in February 2023. This represents a fall in numbers of almost 0.7 per cent as opposed to a 11.61 per cent market share last year. However, despite the fall the market share, the manufacturer was able to register sales numbers of 1,38,426 in 2023 February that were almost 10,000 units higher than the same month last year.

Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield is the fifth bestselling motorcycle brand in India with sales numbers of 64,195 units in 2023 February as compared to 46,413 units in the same month last year. This represents an increase of 38.3 per cent in sales numbers. The manufacturer also showcased an increase in its market share from 4.20 per cent to 5.07 per cent.