Top Car Launches in February 2023

The first quarter of the year 2023 is about to end and we have already seen a host of new car launches in India. From all-electric vehicles to cars with advanced tech, a bunch of new models have gone on sale in India. And here are the top cars that were launched in India in the month of February 2023.

Citroen EC3

The Citroen eC3 is an electric hatchback that hit Indian shores in the final week of February. The car is essentially the electric version of Citroen’s C3 hatchback. It gets a 29.2 kWh battery pack and a permanent magnet synchronous motor. The motor produces a total power output of 56 bhp and 143 Nm torque. The hatchback has an ARAI-certified range of 320 km. The eC3 has a starting price tag of Rs. 11.5 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Tata Harrier

Tata recently updated its line-up to incorporate many modern features. The Harrier now comes with an upgraded infotainment system with a new operating system along with a fully digital instrument cluster. The most important update, however, is ADAS which comes equipped with forward and rear collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, and high beam assist among other features. The car comes with a starting price tag of Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Harrier along with the Safari were also launched in Red Dark Edition variants that feature cosmetic updates along with some extra bits.

Q3 Sportback

The Q3 Sportback was launched in the second week of February as a sportier version of the Standard Q3. The SUV coupe came with features like the S-line exterior styling package, LED lighting, and a panoramic sunroof. The interior of the car gets Power adjustable front seats, a 10-inch Infotainment screen along with Audi’s signature virtual cockpit and Audi’s Sound System. The car is powered by 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine that churns out 190 bhp and 320 Nm which is mated to a 7 Speed S tronic transmission system. The car comes with a price tag of Rs. 51.4 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Tata Safari

The Safari was launched alongside the Harrier with a slightly higher price tag owing to its larger size. Its list of features include ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and safety features like ESC, ABS, and an electronic parking brake with auto hold. The Safari comes with the same Kryotec 2.0-litre diesel engine as the Harrier which produces 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque that is offered in both automatic and manual options. The car comes at a starting price tag of 15.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).