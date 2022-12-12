Tork Motors To Hike Prices Of Kratos And Kratos R By Rs. 10,000 From January 1, 2023

Pune based electric mobility start-up, Tork Motors, has announced that it will be increasing the prices of its electric motorcycles, the Kratos and Kratos-R from January 2023. Both models will see a hike of Rs. 10,000, and the new prices will come into effect from January 1, 2023. This means that the post subsidy price of the Kratos, which is currently around Rs. 1.22 lakh will be increased to Rs. 1.32 lakh. At the same time, the Kratos R, which currently retails at Rs. 1.37 lakh will be priced at Rs. 1.47 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Maharashtra).

Post-Subsidy Ex-showroom, Maharashtra Prices Old Price New Price Difference Tork Kratos Rs. 1,22,499 Rs. 1,32,499 Rs. 10,000 Tork Kratos R Rs. 1,37,499 Rs. 1,47,499 Rs. 10,000

Citing rising input costs as the reason for the price hike, Tork Motors says that the company has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs but the steep rise in overall input costs has compelled this minimal price hike. Having said that, the EV maker has confirmed that it will offer price protection to all the bikes that are being rolled out for deliveries on or before December 31, 2022. This is the first price hike for the electric motorcycles, post their official launch in January 2022. The company recently also launched its first-ever experience centre in Pune, and will be opening touchpoints in seven other cities by the end of this financial year. At present, Tork Motors is delivering the e-motorcycles in Pune, Mumbai and Hyderabad and will soon start deliveries in other markets.

The Tork Kratos is powered by a 7.5 kW electric motor that develops 10 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque. The electric motorcycle can sprint from 0-40 kmph in 4 seconds with a top speed of 100 kmph. The model uses a 4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that promises a range of 180 km (IDC), while the company says a true range is around 120 km on a single charge. It’s only offered in one while colour option.

The more powerful Tork Kratos R packs a 9 kW electric motor that develops 12 bhp and 38 Nm, 10 Nm more than the standard version. The bike also comes with fast charging and can charge up to 80 per cent in 60 minutes. The top speed has been increased to 105 kmph while the 0-40 kmph sprint time remains the same. The Kratos R customers will also get charging network access for free for a period of two years as well as features like geofencing, find my vehicle, crash alert, track mode and analytics, vacation mode and more. It’s offered in four colour options white, blue, red and black.